Demi Rose Stuns In Plunging Dress With Deep Thigh Slit & References ‘The NeverEnding Story’ In Latest Update

On Monday, December 7, British model Demi Rose Mawby started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 15.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 25-year-old posing on what appears to be a beach in front of gorgeous green foliage. She kneeled in the sand and arched her back, as she placed both of her hands on her thighs. Demi tilted her head and looked directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in a white halterneck dress with a deep thigh slit from the clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing. The sheer garment put her incredible curves and lean legs on full display. The color of the dress also beautifully complemented her tan skin. Demi finished off the look with an intricate headpiece and a ring.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style.

The social media sensation tagged her location as The NeverEnding Story, seemingly in reference to the 1984 film of the same name. Demi presumably did so because her ensemble resembled what the character the Childlike Empress wears in the movie.

In the caption of the post, she gave her followers well wishes and advertised for PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

Quite a few of Demi’s followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You beautiful angel you,” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji to the end of the comment.

“Queen!!! Awww so much Beauty,” added a different devotee, along with numerous red rose and red heart emoji.

“You are so natural looking, and the older you get the more [g]orgeous you are. [Always] stay natural looking,” remarked another admirer.

“Wow you are super attractive,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 70,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Demi has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy swimsuit top and a pair of tiny shorts. That post has been liked over 345,000 times since it was shared.