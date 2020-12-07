Shania Twain, 55, Sits On A Bar Wearing Fishnets & Boots As She Reflects On Her Halted Vegas Residency

The country-pop superstar wowed in photos from her 'Let's Go!' residency.

Shania Twain reflected on her halted Las Vegas residency in a new Instagram share.

The 55-year-old singing superstar posted a series of photos to her social media page months after her Let’s Go! Vegas residency was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first photo, Shania wore a sparkly black bustier, fishnets, and thigh-high boots as she sat on a wood bar and held up a bedazzled cup to offer a toast while holding her guitar on her lap. A second photo showed Shania wrapped in a magenta feathered dress as she reached for a fan’s hand, and another showed her triumphantly on stage while wearing a black, high slit gown.

The Grammy winner also shared a promo for her residency as well as backstage footage with her dancers.

In the caption to the post, the brunette beauty marked the one-year anniversary of the night her show opened at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Vegas and how odd it felt to be at her home in Switzerland instead of performing for her fans this month. The star noted that she is hopeful that her show will soon resume and that she will reconnect with her fans in the new year.

Many of Shania’s 1.3 million Instagram followers reacted to the post with heart and fire emojis. Some noted how fabulous the 55-year-old mom of one looked in the concert photos.

“Wow Very beautiful wonderful!” one fan wrote.

“Wow she looks superbly great!” another added.

Others said they are counting the minutes to the unknown date when they will be able to see their “queen” perform again live.

“Man o man what a ride this was captain!” one fan wrote. ” Can’t wait for another round of this magic [Shania Twain].”

“It is so good to see your energy my Queen,” another remarked. “I love it so much, I miss seeing you on stage. I hope you are well and safe, love you.”

Five years after wrapping her Shania: Still the One residency at Vegas’ Caesar’s Palace, the star kicked off her Let’s Go shows last December 6 at the Zappos Theater. She performed six shows over a two-week period, but her next leg of concerts scheduled for March and April were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In April, Billboard noted that all May and June dates for the singer’s Let’s Go! show were also canceled “in accordance with CDC recommendations regarding events.”