Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Some Skin In Christmas Attire For Racy ‘Mean Girls’ Tribute

Vanessa Hudgens is getting into the holiday spirit by recalling an iconic scene from the movie Mean Girls.

The actress and a group of friends dressed in some racy Christmas attire to pay tribute to a scene in the 2004 comedy in which Lindsay Lohan and pals dance to the song “Jingle Bell Rock” for a school talent show. Hudgens wore a tiny red dress with white fur trim and a Santa Claus hat, which was paired with what appeared to be knee-length leather boots. She shot a sultry look toward the camera as she posed with three of her pals, who were dressed in matching outfits. One of those joining her was friend GG Magree, who makes some regular appearances on Hudgens’ social media.

The post was a hit with her nearly 40 million followers, racking up more than 100,000 likes in less than an hour. Many were impressed with the revealing tribute and her reference to the now cult-classic film.

“The naughtiest elves,” one person wrote.

“That’s is so FETCH,” another wrote, referencing a mock catch phrase used in the film.

Some were excited at the prospect of seeing the full performance at her next big project. Hudgens was tapped to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, a 90-minute program airing this weekend that honors major moments in movies and television over the last 40 years. As ET Online reported, the show honors the “GOATs” (greatest of all time) in a number of categories, one of which is called “Dance Your A** Off.”

Some told Hudgens that they hoped to see the full Mean Girls performance during the show.

“This better be happening at the Greatest of all time Awards!!” one wrote.

Hudgens didn’t give any indication whether fans will get to see the full performance, though she has been using her Instagram page to promote the appearance. She shared a number of promotional videos telling fans to tune in, including one posted just before the snap of her wearing Christmas attire.

As those who follow Hudgens on social media would likely know, the actress is a big fan of playing dress-up. As The Inquisitr noted, she spent the month of October sharing a number of her Halloween looks, including on she called “The Black Widow” that appeared to be an homage to the Elvira character. The snap showed Hudgens posing in a long black gown with a ’50s-style silhouette, giving off classic horror movie vibe.