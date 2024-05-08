Justin Bieber is Giving His Wife Hailey Some Space and It’s Getting ‘Really Tough on Him', Insider

While fans have criticized Hailey Bieber for allegedly trying to divert attention from divorce rumors surrounding her and Justin Bieber's marriage, a recent report indicates she is uncertain about the status of their relationship, and this uncertainty is reportedly impacting Justin's mental well-being. According to Radar Online, Justin is said to be respecting Hailey's request for space by giving her the time she needs. However, the report suggests that this request is significantly affecting the pop star, as he reportedly struggles without his model wife constantly by his side.

According to insiders, the Stay singer is said to be reluctantly granting the beauty some space in a bid to save their five-year marriage. An insider said, "Justin got another place in Beverly Hills so he could give Hailey the space she wanted. He's only there a couple of nights a week, if that, but it's still really tough on him.” As reported by The Things, the insider added, "He's so dependent on Hailey.” He also insisted that Justin is trying to save his marriage while Hailey may be the reluctant one. He added, "She's everything to him — personal cheerleader, assistant, cook, muse. He's lost without her."

The insider added, "But he's trying to be tough about it because this is something Hailey wants!" This incident adds to previous reports indicating that Justin was staying at a Beverly Hills hotel, despite having a nearby property with his wife. Photographers captured him in the morning, fueling speculation about the couple living separately. Rumors of tension between Justin and Hailey have been circulating for a while. Sources suggest that the couple has been getting on each other's nerves, with arguments erupting over his past relationships, starting a family, and his seemingly endless immature outbursts.

Sources had previously reported that Hailey experienced a severe case of cabin fever from being confined with the immature Justin for several years. Justin had to cancel his 2021 tour due to contracting Lyme disease, and in 2022, Hailey suffered a mini-stroke that led to the discovery of a hole in her heart. The tipster said, "They're both in better health now so there's no reason they can't take a little time for themselves. Hailey's grateful for the space and says it's helping clear her head." While Hailey seems to be embracing the opportunity for space, her husband reportedly has a different perspective on the matter.

The source added, "Justin's hating it and hoping this is just a phase and they can go back to the way things were by summer's end!" Meanwhile, prior reports have indicated that those in Justin's inner circle are concerned about his mental well-being, particularly following his sharing of a tearful selfie without any explanation, which sparked worry among his online fanbase. "Justin has been facing some difficulties lately. He has been having a hard time and hasn't been feeling like his usual self," a source said. Talking about the couple, the source said, "They are doing their best to make things work and be supportive of each other. They are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better."