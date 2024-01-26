Hailey Bieber has consistently claimed the spotlight on account of her marriage with Justin Bieber. The lovebirds met when they were just teenagers and at the cusp of their respective careers. Since they were romantically involved with different people, they remained good friends. However, several years after their previous relationships fell apart, they remembered each other.

In 2018 after many date nights, late-night rendezvous, and clandestine meetings, they knew they were “the one” for each other. On September 13, 2018, the duo got married at a courthouse. A year after their courtroom wedding, they tied the knot on September 30, 2019, in South Carolina. Hailey and Justin have been married for five years, and things seem to be blissful. Or are they?

As per The Sun, Hailey recently spent a day out with her best friend Kendall Jenner. Hailey reportedly spent the day concocting some uniquely made pots at Jenner’s pottery studio in Los Angeles. The supermodel took to her Instagram stories to share a few glimpses of their time.

The duo were seen giggling away, as Hailey tried her best to delicately give shape to what appeared to be a vase. With her hair open, Hailey flaunted some chunky minimalistic gold earrings.

However, upon closer inspection, there was one more major piece of bling missing - her wedding ring! Hailey seemed to have removed her dazzling ring given to her the day she and her husband exchanged their vows. Perhaps Hailey removed the expensive ring to avoid it getting dirty. Or could it be that this is a subtle hint of her marriage being on the rocks?

Recently, the Biebers have been abuzz with rumors concerning their relationship turning sour. This ringless finger has only further fueled such whispers and it may even continue until either of them comment on the matter. However, they’ve both refrained from commenting on their current relationship status. Whether or not there’s truth in the rumors remains to be seen.

Combing back to the Instagram Story, the duo was seen chuckling away at the incomplete and slightly deformed vase that seemed hilarious. They were seen sitting amid a rustic atmosphere with red stone flooring and a lovely view of the serene outdoors through the enchanting white-framed entrance.

To commemorate their little achievement, Jenner wrote in the caption of her stories, “Friendship sealed.” While one friendship appears to be in full bloom with no signs of separation, the jury’s still out about Hailey’s romantic life with Justin.

