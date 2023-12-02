As Timothée Chalamet promoted his new picture, Kylie Jenner stepped in to express her support. She was reportedly seen at an extravagant A-list after-party at London's Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday night, celebrating her 27-year-old boyfriend's all-star premiere. Rumor has it that the reality star from The Kardashians secretly landed at Stansted Airport on her own plane to see Chalamet's red-carpet arrival.

Timothee Chalamet’s stalkers saw Kylie Jenner at the #Wonka premiere so I know they’re telling the truth pic.twitter.com/3fM1kQv9gD — Nice Try Ms. Dirty💅 (@Kelseyateherup) November 29, 2023

A source informed The Sun, "Kylie flew in from her home in Los Angeles on her private jet and was snuck inside the Wonka premiere in Leicester Square to be by Timothee’s side. This is a huge role for him, and Kylie wanted to make sure the spotlight was only on him, so she went on a secret mission not to be seen." The insider further added, "Timothée and Kylie were so loved up, it was incredibly sweet to see. She is clearly so proud of him, and they really let their hair down at the party. They danced together and drank with their pals. Kylie used her own bit of Wonka magic to keep her presence totally unknown, and when they left, they departed through a secret tunnel to ensure no one saw them." The informer also revealed the couple will stay "low-key" in Paris and said, "She wants people to focus on him and how amazing Wonka is. Kylie is happy to take a back seat. As a couple, they like to remain totally private, and that is heaven for Kylie, who much prefers to be at home with her family than walking red carpets."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

The lead role, played by Chalamet in the new film, was previously played by Johnny Depp in 2005 and Gene Wilder in 1971. During the London premiere, the Oscar nominee spoke on People about the "challenge" of the part, saying, "live and love the tone of it." He told the outlet, "I realized everything I've worked on [has had a] grounded seriousness to it, and here I had to loosen up and play, kind of like I did in high school, but I hadn't done in 10 years or something. So, that was the learning curve. But once it was in full swing, then it felt like we were cookin'." In April, rumors began circulating that Kylie and Timothée were dating. Months later, during Beyoncé's performance, they confirmed their relationship with some passionate PDA.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards. pic.twitter.com/snlsCcQL7g — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 2, 2023

Recently, at the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards, Timothée was there to support his girlfriend Kylie Jenner at New York City's Museum of Modern Art. Jenner sat down with Chalamet at their table after her speech. They may not have walked the red carpet together, but they were seen happy and laughing. The duo looked absolutely stunning in matching black ensembles, as expected. Jenner commanded attention in a strapless, hourglass gown of dark brown, adorned with a reflective fake leather bodice and a long, billowing skirt that cascaded down the carpet. Simultaneously, Timothée sported an all-black ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, complete with a tailored jacket, pants, and footwear.

