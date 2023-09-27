Following their Sunday public appearance together, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce put an end to all dating rumors. Swift, who is presently taking a break from her Eras Tour before going to South America, then made an appearance in Kelce's family VIP box, where she watched the game with his mother, Donna, and his pals. The NFL player and the Lavender Haze singer left Arrowhead Stadium after the game in an open convertible. To spend some time alone, the pair then reserved an entire restaurant. Swift was observed arriving immediately on the Kansas City International Airport's tarmac on Tuesday before departing Kansas City on her private plane following a romantic weekend, according to Page Six.

Swift was captured getting out of a silver SUV as it was being parked. She was huddled behind many black umbrellas as she sprinted for the jet. The 33-year-old tight end football player had previously admitted that he had invited the Blank Space songstress to the Sunday's game but wasn't sure if she would show up. According to Page Six reports, Swift and Kelce had been spending time with each other for a few weeks. The two supposedly came together after Kelce unsuccessfully attempted to get Swift's phone number at one of her most recent Eras Tour shows. “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” an insider had revealed. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Prior to their intimate rendezvous in Kansas City, the couple had reserved an entire restaurant. An insider had told Page Six following their arrival to the Chiefs afterparty, which was held in a restaurant Kelce had acquired, the two engaged in open flirtation for the remainder of the evening. “I just got a call from a friend in Missouri and Taylor is going into a place, and she just paid for everybody in the restaurant so they would leave,” a fan had alleged in a since-deleted Tik Tok video. “They were eating and the waitress came up to them and said, ‘Here’s the deal. Everything’s paid for, but you have to leave, like, right now,'” she continued. “How freaking insane is this?” She continued to write in a remark that "a bunch of the other players arrived" at the restaurant, according to her eyewitness friend. However, in the upload, the TikToker did not identify the exact location or name of the restaurant.

The NFL athlete had revealed in a New Heights podcast episode that he unsuccessfully tried to give Swift a bracelet with his phone number at an Eras Tour stop in July. Since 2017, the tight end player has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with model Kayla Nicole. Regarding the Bad Blood singer, reports of her breakup with Joe Alwyn in April after six years of relationship had stunned fans and the media alike.

