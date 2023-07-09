The View’s Sara Haines Reveals Why She Is Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring Amid Divorce Rumors

Fans of Sara Haines have been speculating whether Haines is still together with her husband, Max Shifrin. The View host is a vibrant personality on the show, and she is known to be vocal and crisp while speaking her mind. However, while Haines hides nothing, fans have begun to notice that she hasn't been donning her stunning wedding ring, according to The U.S. Sun.

Image Source: Instagram | @sarahaines

The mother of three took to Instagram last week to answer a series of questions on her Stories. She answered them while being cuddled up beside her husband, Shifrin. The couple appeared to be enjoying a relaxing evening as they lay in bed and took some time out to answer a few questions. "Ask me anything! Miss you guys," read the Q&A box.

Image Source: Instagram | @sarahaines

In this set of Stories, one lucky fan got an answer to the question that several others had for quite some time. "Why don't you wear your beautiful wedding ring?" read the question. Haines and her husband briefly exchanged a look with each other before Haines proceeded to answer the question.

"Originally, I took it off because I had gotten this rash," she confessed. The host mentioned that the rash didn't last for too long. As soon as it had cleared up, she put the ring back where it belonged. "It's called a wedding rash. Then it cleared up and then I put my ring on again," declared Haines. The story didn't stop there because, apparently, the rash made a comeback in her life just after it seemed to have cleared. "I got the rash again," noted Haines. She then said something that lightly alarmed her hubby who was keenly listening to his wife's narration. "I felt the universe was telling me something, and so I got a divorce," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Haines (@sarahaines)

There was a brief pause for effect before Haines burst out laughing. She then cleared any speculation that her fans might have about her split from Shifrin. "I'm just kidding," stated Haines in glee. Shifrin also chimed in this time and admitted that her story especially the part at the end was really good. He also said that fortunately for them, a split wasn't around the corner, insinuating that the couple had a happy marriage.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Shortly after this moment in mirth, Haines proceeded to ask Shifrin a follow-up question. In a partially serious tone and out of curiosity, she asked him if it bothered him that she doesn't wear her ring. To this, Shifrin boldly responded that it doesn't matter to him. He gushed with his partner for life right next to him and claimed that Haines is his with or without the ring. Haines revealed that her wearing a wedding ring has nothing to do with the condition of their marriage and doesn't define their relationship in any manner.

