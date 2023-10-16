A Look Inside America's Most Expensive Trailer Park, Where a Mobile Home Costs $5.85 Million

When one thinks of Malibu, visions of luxurious beachfront properties and sprawling mansions likely come to mind. However, nestled within this upscale coastal city lies a hidden gem — the Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park, which has gained notoriety for being the priciest trailer park in America.

With homes priced in the millions, this once humble residential area for fishermen and blue-collar workers has undergone a dramatic transformation, attracting wealthy buyers and celebrity residents alike. At the forefront of this trailer park's real estate market is a three-bedroom mobile home located at 247 Paradise Cove Road, currently listed at a staggering $5.85 million, as per Architectural Digest. The Zillow page for this property highlights its open-concept design, stunning ocean views, and ultra-close proximity to direct beach access.

There is a small pier in Paradise Cove which is a part of Malibu, where they filmed a lot of Baywatch Nights and several scenes of regular Baywatch. #PiersOfBaywatch



Season 2 Episode 22 "Summer of '85"#RandomBaywatch #lvdlpx #Baywatch #SummerOf85 #RobertGavin #MicheleBerk pic.twitter.com/dqHjHerDLn — Random Baywatch (@RandomBaywatch) April 26, 2023

Throughout the years, Paradise Cove has served as a picturesque location for various TV shows and movies. The park has been the setting for well-known productions such as "The Rockford Files," "X-Men," and "Baywatch." In 2015, the New York Times even dubbed Paradise Cove as "America's Most Glamorous Trailer Park" in a feature article, as per The Daily Mail.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the appeal lies in its sweeping ocean views, direct access to a popular cove for surfers, and a built-in sense of privacy and seclusion. Additionally, the land is rent-controlled, with each parcel running between $1,500–$4,000 per month.

The high-profile inhabitants, such as Matthew McConaughey, Stevie Nicks and Minnie Driver, have contributed to the increasing allure of the community. Of course, the influx of wealth and celebrity residents has not been without controversy. Some longtime residents blame real estate brokers for artificially inflating the cost of the area, which they say has ruined the park's original appeal.

Others worry about the impact that such a concentration of wealth could have on the surrounding community. However, for those who can afford it, Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park offers a unique and luxurious living experience that cannot be found elsewhere. It's not just 247 Paradise Cove Road that's commanding the top dollar. Another property, 97 Paradise Cove Road, is currently on the market for $3.9 million. Both homes are part of a growing trend of multimillion-dollar mobile and trailer homes in the area, a far cry from the park's humble beginnings in the 1950s.

According to Brian Merrick, an agent at Coldwell Banker Realty, while all houses on the land are required by law to be movable, many of the newer trailers aren't realistically mobile. "They just put the wheels underneath and call it a mobile home even though they would never be able to be moved."

Ted Silverberg, a former resident who lived in Paradise Cove from 1980 to 2019, emphasized the unique sense of community that characterized the area. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Silverberg revealed that he sold his property for $2.3 million and relocated to Hawaii.