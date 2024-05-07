Jordan Klepper's Proof on How 'Humiliating' It is to Be on Trump's Team Involves Sen. Tim Scott

The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper revealed a bizarre encounter on TV related to Senator Tim Scott, a potential candidate who has been shortlisted for the Vice President role in 2024 if Donald Trump gets re-elected in November. Apparently, Scott repeatedly denied the 2020 election results and asserted that Trump would return to the White House.

"This is how humiliating it is to be on Trump's team: Normal questions become trick questions," the host said, adding, "This is not a hard question. It's like when the band comes out and says, 'Are you ready to party?' Just say yes and enjoy Imagine Dragons like a responsible adult," as per HuffPost.

Meanwhile, the comedian noted that Scott wasn't the only one who struggled to come up with clear and definite answers on TV during the weekend chat. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also seemed to be in the same boat as the 58-year-old. "She's got MAGA credentials, she's got executive experience, she's got Fox News anchor face," he continued. "If you ask me, the race is hers to lose. There's really nothing she could do to ruin her chances."

Apparently, the South Carolina Sen. recently dodged the question when asked if he'd accept the 2024 election results regardless of who wins. "At the end of the day, the 47th president of the United States will be President Donald Trump," said Scott in response to accepting the results on NBC News' Meet the Press. When pressed further by the host to answer with either a yes or a no, the 58-year-old simply responded, "That is my statement." A third attempt by the interviewer was met with a response, "I look forward to President Trump being the 47th president — the American people will make the decision."

Miles Taylor, who formerly worked in the Trump administration and also authored the book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from Trump's Revenge, told CNN's Jessica Dean that Scott's election denial is an alarming prospect and a 'very chilling signal' ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, per The Hill. "Well, the hesitation, the faltering in his voice: It's an audition. He's auditioning, and he was thrown a question by the casting directors that he didn't expect."

The 37-year-old government official added, "And I think this is something that is sending a very chilling signal. I'm very personally disappointed in some of these members of Congress who I've known, like Tim Scott and Elise Stefanik, and others who are hewing to this line to get close to Trump."

The Republican front-runner is currently facing a criminal trial in the hush money case where he allegedly falsified financial records to hide $130,000 he allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels for staying quiet about their sexual affair so the story didn't 'harm' his 2016 election campaign.