Tim Scott Responds to the ‘Looney Tune’ Remark Made by ‘The View’ Hosts: “How Ridiculous”

The View hosts got into a heated debate regarding racism in one of the recent episodes of the daytime talk show. U.S. Senator from South Carolina Tim Scott clashed with the co-hosts regarding the "offensive, disgusting message" they presented on the popular show. On Wednesday, the co-hosts called the Republican senator a "Looney Tune" and launched yet another round of insults at him for his denial of institutional racism. “How ridiculous,” Scott responded to the fresh attacks while appearing on Fox News Hannity. “The bottom line is simply this: I hope every lady watching The View and on The View can hear me loud and clear. America is not a racist country.”

As per The Washington Examiner, “No. 2, their vicious, disgusting attacks are not designed just for me. It is designed to silence every voice from hardworking Americans,” Scott continued. “The fact that more African Americans are now looking to vote for Donald Trump and join the GOP, it is scaring them completely,” he continued. Scott was the first Republican contender for 2024 to be questioned by the hosts during his appearance on The View last year, and he denounced remarks made about race throughout the show.

I look forward to celebrating #BlackHistoryMonth by highlighting stories of great South Carolinians.



Our nation’s history is rich because of the countless contributions of so many Black Americans. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 1, 2024

As per Fox News, during the particular 'Black Month' commemoration segment author Clay Cane, whose book The Grift: The Downward Spiral of Black Republicans was just released, joined the co-hosts. Recalling Scott's presence on the broadcast, Cane added to the co-hosts, "Let's not forget, he voted against The Voting Rights Act, gutted the George Floyd Policing Act, and came on this very show and denied systemic racism."

Joy Behar, the co-host who once declared that Scott "didn't get" racism and likened him to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, claimed that it was difficult to see the senator speak at Trump rallies.

Just saw a montage of what the ladies on @TheView said about Senator Tim Scott - when will #abc decide that their rhetoric crosses the line into hate speech? Degrading Republicans will not gain any favor towards their party. Or their show — Dynorobot3000 (@dynorobot3000) February 2, 2024

"It was horrible to watch, to tell you the truth, to see a strong Black man grovel like that. I didn’t like it at all," she said, before asking Cane, "What happened to him?" Cane declared that Scott was here both before and after the "Trump era" and that he "has gone full-blown down grifter road." Scott was "desperate" for power, according to Behar. "What’s sad about Tim Scott is that I think he knows that if he called out the bigotry in his own party versus endorsing a bigot for president, he knows they would throw him out faster than Liz Cheney," Cane further said.

"It's pathetic to watch," Behar agreed. "That’s because he wants the job as VP, right? So the engagement was a good way to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to be married. I’m going to be legit. I can be a vice president to Trump.’" In 2023 while appearing on the Daytime Talk show, Scott disagreed with the notion that America is a racist country saying, "One of the reasons why I’m on the show is because of the comments that were made frankly on this show that the only way for a young African-American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception and not the rule. That’s a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message to send to our young people today that the only way to succeed is by being the exception," Scott said at the time.