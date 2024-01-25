After Iowa, it's New Hampshire. Donald Trump is climbing the success ladder amid the upcoming 2024 election campaigns. Meanwhile, Trump being Trump, he mocked his only Republican rival, Nikki Haley, and called her an "Imposter." Also, in his winning speech, the GOP front-runner vowed to "drill baby drill" after joining the White House.

Two back-to-back wins later, Trump's confidence skyrocketed as he attacked his only challenger, Haley. The ex-president beat the former South Carolina Governor with more than 50% of the votes, which means he has an increased chance of winning the Primary in the rest of the battleground states, per The Sun.

On the other hand, Haley seemed unfazed by her defeat on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Despite investing millions of dollars in New Hampshire, the 52-year-old lost. However, instead of being disheartened, she addressed her supporters, saying the race "is far from over," referencing her home state (South Carolina) Primary.

Trump closed in as the Republican party's favorite nominee with 54.8% of votes in his favor and is set to win 11 of the state's 22 delegates; Haley lagged behind with 43.2% of popular votes. Meanwhile, the Democrat party's Joe Biden secured his win in the New Hampshire Primary.

As the former UN ambassador refused to accept her defeat, Trump showed her the mirror and responded, "Let's not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night," emphasizing, "She had a very bad night." He continued with his verbal attack and called his ex-employee an "Imposter."

"I can say, 'Who the hell was the imposter who went up on the stage before and claimed a victory?'" slammed Trump. "We are going to have the greatest election success," he proclaimed. "We are going to turn our country around," adding, "I don't get too angry. I get even [with my rivals]."

The former president received hoots and cheers from the audience, and after he was declared a victor, Trump vowed to cut the energy costs by 50% in New Hampshire once he re-joins the White House as president. And an enthusiastic 77-year-old also promised his supporters to "drill baby drill."

The twice-impeached ex-president recalled, "We had an unbelievable week last week in Iowa. It was the best in the history of the caucus." Meanwhile, he also mocked his Primary rival Haley, who also lost the Iowa caucus to him (Trump), and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who announced his exit from the presidential race.

"We beat her so badly," Trump boasted. "Ron (DeSantis) beat her also. Ron came in second, and he left. She came in third, and she's still hanging around." He also seemed furious over Haley's reaction to her loss and added, "I find in life you can't let people get away with bullsh*t. And when I watched her in the fancy dress… I said what's she doing? We won."

In his Truth Social post, Trump continued his inflamed rhetorics for "birdbrain" Haley. "A very bad night for Nikki 'Birdbrain' Haley, but not as bad as last week in Iowa, where she came in a DISTANT THIRD," per BBC. "Next week, in the Nevada Caucus, she didn't want to play because of her bad polling."

