Here's Why Michigan Supreme Court Decided to Keep Donald Trump on the 2024 Primary Ballot

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled in favor of letting former President Donald Trump remain on the state's Republican primary ballot in a critical decision. The decision, which contradicts a recent Colorado Supreme Court decision, has aroused debate and raised doubts regarding the interpretation of constitutional clauses relating to insurrection and eligibility for public office.

The court battle was started by a group of Michigan voters who wanted to disqualify Trump from the primary ballot because of his role in the January 6 Capitol riot and insurrection against the Constitution. The challengers cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was ratified after the Civil War to prohibit former Confederates from holding public office. However, legal academics disagree on whether this article applies to the presidency. “We are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court,” the justices wrote in a one-paragraph unsigned order, as per The Guardian.

The judgment by the Michigan Supreme Court, handed in an unsigned order, differs from the ruling in Colorado, where Trump was excluded from the primary ballot due to identical constitutional concerns. While agreeing with the ruling in general, Justice Elizabeth Welch pointed out procedural variations between the two states' election rules, suggesting that these distinctions may have influenced the outcome.

According to Lawfare, a database tracking national security concerns, the ruling has far-reaching ramifications because identical litigation is currently underway in more than a dozen states. The heart of the issue is assessing whether Trump's conduct surrounding the Capitol riot constitutes "insurrection or rebellion" under the 14th Amendment and whether the 14th Amendment applies to the presidency.

The ruling of the Michigan Supreme Court disappointed Ron Fein, legal director of the advocacy group Free Speech For People, which brought the complaint. He did, however, highlight that the decision was decided on procedural grounds and that it is not binding on courts outside of Michigan. The group aims to file legal lawsuits in other states to hold Trump accountable under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

According to The Daily Beast, Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State, affirmed the Michigan Supreme Court's decision to allow Trump to appear on the state's Republican primary ballot. She highlighted the need to uphold neutral judgments, follow the law, and protect democracy. While admitting convincing arguments against Trump's eligibility because of his engagement in the 2020 election challenge, she emphasized legal difficulties and the importance of voters' freedom of choice.

Benson has asked the United States Supreme Court to clarify when and who determines candidate disqualification in light of ongoing criminal investigations. She expressed optimism for a quick conclusion, assuring an informed and engaged election season in 2024. She wrote, "Ultimately, as our Constitution establishes, the U.S. Supreme Court must provide the clarity and finality to this matter. I continue to hope they do this sooner rather than later to ensure that we can move forward into 2024's election season focused on ensuring all voters are fully informed and universally engaged in deciding the issues at stake."

