This Is How Jordan Klepper’s Mind-Boggling Interaction With Trump Supporters Went Outside NY Trial

As Donald Trump faces trial in New York over the Stormy Daniels hush money case, Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper navigated the scene outside the courthouse, capturing a mind-melting encounter with Trump supporters. Trump had predicted that "all hell breaks loose" in the New York courthouse, but Klepper found a relatively subdued atmosphere among the attendees, though not without its absurdity. When Klepper asked one person, “Where can Trump get a fair trial?” To which the person answered, “In the Midwest, in Ohio, in Florida,” Klepper followed up by asking, “He’s on trial in Florida. He’s on trial in Georgia. Will you accept the results of those trials?” Surprisingly, the person replied, “No,”

As per HuffPost, Klepper, known for his coverage of Trump rallies and events like the January 6 Capitol riot, indulged in a logic-defying exchange with these supporters. Inside the courthouse, the selection of the first seven jurors for Trump’s trial marked a prominent step. Lawyers holistically scrutinized the jury pool’s social media posts, political leanings, and personal backgrounds to ensure a fair and impartial panel. The selected jurors, including professionals from various fields like information technology, education, healthcare, and law, represent the diverse spectrum of the community.

His vocal criticism of Judge Juan Merchan’s handling of the trial highlights the intensity surrounding the proceedings. Reportedly, when Trump tried to interact with potential jurors, he was abrupted by Merchan as he exclaimed, “I will not have any jurors intimidated in this courtroom. I want to make this crystal clear,” Todd Blanche, Trump’s lawyer complained how few jurors were not as fair-minded as they portrayed themselves to be. Blache asserted, “There’s a number of the jurors that we have social media posts for that are very much contrary”

As per NBC, he shared that one potential juror had posted a video from the day Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election. In the video, the woman said, “I have to get in the car and spread the honking cheers. There’s an actual dance party on 96th Street.” Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass addressed the potential jurors and said, “Everyone and their mother has an opinion about this case and what the right outcome should be. We need jurors who can set aside strong feelings and focus on evidence. It is not a referendum on the Trump presidency or a popularity contest. This case is about whether this man broke the law,” he said, gesturing to Trump. Can you all separate believability and likability?”

When Blanche asked a few potential jurors about their perspective regarding Trump, one said, "That's not important," a second added, “I’m here to judge the facts that are presented and not the individual.” A third echoed a similar emotion and said, “He walks into a room and he sets people off one way or another. He makes things interesting."