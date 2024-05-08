'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Reunion Trailer Leaves Ariana Madix in Tears

The cast of Vanderpump Rules, who were present to watch the trailer together, were left high in emotions when Bravo revealed the first glimpse of the season 11 reunion. “You’ve all been through such an interesting shared experience for over a decade that we wanted you to watch this ending together and then get your real-time reactions,” host Andy Cohen explained before the trailer release. Tensions ran high when Cohen asked Ariana Madix for her reaction, “It hurts my feelings a lot,” she said while trying to hold back her tears. “It really does.” Madix was visibly uncomfortable in the presence of her ex-Tom Sandoval.

As per Page Six, Sandoval proceeded to sentimentally recall, “You know me well enough to know that this is not acting.” To which Madix denied acknowledging his existence in her life. “I just want you away from me,” she said sobbing. “I just want you gone.” In addition, a furious confrontation between Katie Maloney and Jo Wenberg, the former's on-again, off-again lover Tom Schwartz, is hinted at in the trailer. Madix and Lala Kent, who appear to be no longer friends, are also depicted in tension. The teaser, though, doesn't appear to address Madix's reported split from longtime best friend Scheana Shay. “Things definitely aren’t where they were a year ago,” singer Shay confirmed about the alleged feud between her and Madix. “I think it’s just tough, the position we’re all in and the reunion didn’t necessarily help bring us closer together. I can say that.”

Madix addressed the issue on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, “During the time of filming, I definitely was not aware of a lot of the things that were being said behind my back. And I love Scheana dearly, but a lot of things that were said are very hurtful,” she said on the late-night talk show. “Specifically, it’s hard to pinpoint something. It’s just kind of this general attitude towards me that I’ve been seeing that’s pretty hurtful.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Bruce Glikas

Meanwhile, Madix is happily dating fitness coach Daniel Wai, she recently posted an adorable tribute for her boyfriend on his birthday. As per People, the couple first raised relationship speculations in April 2023 after they were spotted getting intimate during Coachella. They met at a mutual friend's wedding. Madix posted an adorable picture of herself and Wai smiling and touching noses, she captioned the image, “Happy birthday to the most handsome man I know who always lets me have the first and last bite.” The fitness instructor responded in the comments, “Thank you so much. Best year ever!!”

Wai, who debuted on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, has been constantly featured on Madix's social media since their relationship began. The trainer too had previously shared an appreciation post dedicated to his girlfriend on Instagram. “It was the wave for me! This is an appreciation post for @arianamadix I am so proud of you and you are so amazing and to me, you are the champ, the people's champ,” he wrote after Madix finished her journey on Dancing with the Stars. He added, "Thank you for all the support from everyone, especially the boys in NYC that only met her once and did all the watch parties with me!” Season 11 Reunion debuts on May 14th on Bravo.