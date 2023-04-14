Britney Spears in Tears After Fitness Trainer Told Her to Get "Younger Body Back"

Britney Spears has said she was left in tears after a fitness trainer made an unwelcome comment about her body.

The Toxic singer revealed that she was searching for a personal trainer for two months, but changed her mind when a new trainer told her that she needed her “younger body” back. Spears took to Instagram on Monday, April 10, and shared a video where she is seen wearing a cropped t-shirt as she dances to the song Feelin’ Love by Paula Cole. “I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer,” the 41-year-old wrote in the caption. “And the first thing [the trainer] did to me was literally…and I’m not even lying… pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back.” The Circus singer revealed that the exchange left her in tears, and she was left confused about why the trainer, who remains unnamed, made the comment.

Spears reassured her followers that she didn’t hire the trainer, and instead said she works out for 45 minutes, three times per week. She continued: “I hate working out for too long. I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take!!!” Despite knowing that her “body ain’t perfect,” the singer said she wanted to “share what my body looks like at the moment” because she worked her “a** off.”

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Ethan Miller

“For some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile. Yup, y’all got it. I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and b***h, I’m just getting started,” the pop star concluded her lengthy message, which accompanied the video of her dancing in her Los Angeles home. In the clip, Spears sported a yellow crop top with khaki shorts and brown heels. She accessorized the look with a gold necklace and her wedding ring.

Spears has previously opened up about how she feels “disturbed” by comments made about her appearance in videos of her dancing that she regularly posts on Instagram. She has also spoken about how fans often go too far and do not respect her privacy on and off social media. In January, Spears wrote on Twitter that some fans allegedly sent the police to her house to perform a wellness check on her after she deleted her Instagram account.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” Spears wrote. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.