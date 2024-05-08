‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Celebrates Her Birthday Two Months After the Demise of Son Garrison

Janelle Brown is celebrating a significant milestone two months after the shocking passing of her son Garrison Brown. The Sister Wives star displayed her strong self celebrating her birthday after the unbelievable passing of her son this year.

The reality television star not only paid tribute to her dear son but also continues to lead a stable life while striving to get past the sad demise of Garrison while keeping him in her prayers.

On her 55th birthday, Janelle shared an image of her outdoor gardening space in North Carolina, where she often spends time when she's not residing in Flagstaff, Arizona. "The NC garden adventure begins (technically I'm at the last part of planning seasons but that's life lol)," Janelle wrote per ET Online.

Following the reposting of numerous birthday wishes from loved ones, Janelle also delightedly shared a photo of herself smiling in front of what seems to be a homemade German chocolate cake.

"A LITTLE RED FACED FROM WORKING IN THE GARDEN," she captioned the picture as she sat in front of her birthday cake. Janelle has faced significant difficulties in the past few months following the tragic loss of her son, who died by suicide at the age of 25. Garrison was one of Janelle's and her ex-husband Kody Brown's six biological children.

Janelle also paid tribute to what would have been Garrison's 26th birthday last month with a heartfelt video shared on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore," she captioned a video that featured Garrison celebrating his birthday. "We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place 😀) I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed," the mother of six shared. On social media, Janelle has been candidly sharing her journey through grief and finding solace in spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She also posts about Garrison's cats on her Instagram page. In one post she wrote, "Garrison’s cats, Catthew and Patches are thriving at Logan and Michelle’s place. Ms Boots is living her best life with Aspyn and Mitch. It was awesome that we could continue to take care of them like he would."

His death was a shock to many, as reported by In Touch, exclusive glimpses into Garrison’s phone unveil a collection of texts portraying the genuine concern and support shown by his family and friends. The former couple, Janelle and Kody, issued a joint statement on the social media platform, conveying their deep sadness as they informed their audience about the passing of their cherished son on March 5.