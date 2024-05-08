Tom Brady Gets Blasted for Abandoning Ex Bridget Moynahan When She Was Pregnant with His Child

During Tom Brady's Netflix roast, his romantic history, including his well-known breakup with then-pregnant ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, became a focal point of discussion. Moynahan posted a cryptic message about "loyal people" on social media shortly after her ex-boyfriend, Brady, was extensively roasted on Netflix regarding their widely publicized split.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

During Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which aired live on Sunday, May 5, the legendary seven-time Super Bowl champion's relationships over the years became a focal point. However, the most biting remarks regarding his romantic life were directed at his previous relationship with Moynahan. Retired wrestler Gail Kim-Irvine shared a message on Instagram, which was subsequently reposted. "Loyal people take s**t more personal because they never would’ve done that s**t to you," the post read. The 53-year-old went on to add, "So true," to caption the post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

It was during this period that Moynahan revealed she was pregnant with Brady's child following their separation in 2006. Comedian Nikki Glaser addressed the topic directly, delivering candid remarks to Brady. "But seriously, Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long. You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend it’s tough," she said. "Hey, to be fair, he didn’t know she was pregnant, he just thought she was getting fat," the comedian added in defense of the NFL star per People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan)

Brady, aged 46, was initially associated with Moynahan in 2004. After their separation, he entered a relationship with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, culminating in their marriage in 2009. Moynahan co-parents her son Jack, aged 16, with Brady, while the quarterback shares son Benjamin, aged 14, and daughter Vivian, aged 11, with Bündchen. In October 2022, Brady and Bündchen officially announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Their connection was also a subject of conversation during the roast.

Don’t know what Netflix paid for this Tom Brady Roast, but him getting roasted on FTX — with a side jab at Gronk — was worth it pic.twitter.com/Y0N0lorfgQ — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) May 6, 2024

Moynahan welcomed their son, Jack, in August 2007. Even after their separation, it appears that they've prioritized maintaining a friendly relationship for the well-being of their child. During the event, Will Ferrell, portraying Ron Burgundy from the Anchorman movies, made a lighthearted remark about the ex-couple, albeit not as straightforward as Glaser's. "The last time this guy went truly deep, he ended up paying child support to Bridget Moynahan. I wrote that myself this morning, in the airport bathroom at LaGuardia," Ferell said.

That was one of the best jokes of the night. @NikkiGlaser killed. — Good To Go Joe (@GoodToGoJoe1142) May 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Brady's former teammate according to The NY Post, took a jibe at him saying, "Hey look, buddy, you have more rings than I do, but I’ve experienced a couple of things that you will never experience: the feeling of being the No. 1 overall draft pick in the NFL, and a 28th wedding anniversary. It was yesterday."