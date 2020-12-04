Kyle Richards Shares Amazing Holiday Photo With All 6 Of Her Dogs Looking Straight At The Camera

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star poses for a stunning shot with her family as they say goodbye to a 'ruff' year.

Kyle Richards shared a stunning family photo to Instagram – and it included her fur babies.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed with her husband and daughters in matching holiday pajamas as they said goodbye to a very “ruff” 2020.

In the pic shared to her social media page, the Kyle x Shahida co-founder looked stunning in a green pajama top with coordinating red and green bottoms. Kyle sat alongside her husband, Mauricio Umansky, as she held a precious pup wrapped in a red and white striped sweater.

The Bravo star’s daughters, Portia, Alexia, Sophia, and Farrah all wore matching jammies as they posed in front of a lavishly decorated Christmas tree.

The clan’s dogs Luna, Bambi, Romeo, River, Khloe, and Storm also posed for the family pic—and all of them were looking straight at the camera in the one-in-a-million shot.

Kyle also shared the snap to her Instagram story, where she admitted it was no small feat getting all of her pups to cooperate for the family photo session.

“Getting all 6 dogs to look in the lense…nothing short of a miracle,” she wrote.

In the caption to the post, Kyle sent good wishes to her followers for a fabulous 2021, but in the comments section, many fans were focused on the dogs.

“Omg this is the cutest card ever!!” wrote Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi. “And to get all the dogs to look at the camera now that is amazing.”

“I love your dog to person ratio!” another follower chimed in.

“How many times did the pups try to run away? Beautiful photo!” another added.

“When another fan asked, “Curious to know how you got all the dogs to stand still and look at the camera,” Kyle gave credit to her husband Mauricio.

Other followers thought the perfectly choreographed pic looked like it was straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

With a busy household that includes a Golden Retriever, German Shephard, Pomeranian, Yorkiepoo, and more, Kyle frequently shares photos of her precious pups on her Instagram page.

But because she has so many dogs, the new card is a rare chance to s see all of her pets in one shot. While she sometimes includes her fur babies’ names in the family’s annual greeting, some of her past cards have only featured one of the clan’s furry friends, as can been seen in the post for Kyle’s 2018 card, here.