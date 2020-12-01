‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Camila Banus Reveals Panties While Sitting With Legs Apart

Camila wore a colorful mini dress and knee-high socks.

On Monday, November 30, Camila Banus stunned her fans by taking to Instagram to share a pair of photos that featured the actress posing provocatively.

The 30-year-old Days of Our Lives star was photographed in front of a stark white backdrop that made her colorful attire pop. She sat on a white wooden block with her heels resting against its front and her toes on the floor. Her legs were spread wide apart, which gave the shots a risque vibe.

Camila wore a short-sleeved mini dress with a plunging neckline that provided a peek at her perky chest. The vibrant garment featured a whimsical print that consisted of butterfly silhouettes in pink, orange, and white. The piece’s design was elevated by its front closures — classic rouleau button loops lined the center from the top of the neckline down to the skirt’s short hemline. Hints of skin were visible through the stretched loops of cording. The number was further embellished with lace-up details on the sides.

Due to her open-legged pose, Camila’s online audience was given a teasing glimpse of her panties. The undergarments were decorated with a brown-and-white zigzag pattern.

Her outfit included a pair of over-the-knee stockings that further contributed to her look’s fun and flirty vibe. The ivory socks featured a herringbone pattern. She completed her ensemble with a pair of canvas sneakers in the same crisp color. She added a tag identifying the practical footwear as a Steve Madden design.

Her dark, shoulder-length hair was artfully arranged in bouncy curls and styled with a deep side part. Her short fingernails were painted yellow.

In her first photo, she was shown tilting her head to the side while reaching up to cup the back of her neck with her left hand. Both elbows rested on her knees. She finished her alluring pose by parting her lips in a sensual fashion while directing her gaze at the camera.

In her second snapshot, the Star actress bent her head and neck further to the side while combing her fingers through her thick curls. A small, seductive smile played on her lips.

Camila gave photographer Andrew Quesada credit for taking the pictures, and his work was much appreciated by her Instagram followers.

“Phenomenally gorgeous. Wow,” read one message left in the comments section of her post.

“Your sheer beauty is definitely no imitation,” wrote another admirer.

Others remarked on her Days of Our Lives return.

“Gorgeous, Camila, welcome back to Days,” commented one fan.

“Hitting Salem like a hurricane!! Welcome back,” another person chimed in.

