Sharon Stone, 62, Flaunts Cleavage And Impossibly Long Legs In Satiny Lingerie And Heels

Actress and legendary sex symbol Sharon Stone dropped jaws with her most recent Instagram update on Friday evening, in which she displayed her killer figure wearing a vintage-styled teddy and colorful silk shirt paired with stiletto heels.

The Miss Pennsylvania pageant winner got her start as a model before beginning her acting career. She mentioned in the caption that she was thankful to still be asked to pose for the camera, and credited her stylist Paris Libby for sending her the image earlier today.

Sharon’s racy ensemble included a black teddy with a skintight fit that showcased her slender waist and hourglass shape. The bodysuit featured a plunging neckline that displayed an ample amount of her bust, and stylish boy-cut legs.

She also wore a loose, collared shirt featuring a silky fabric with an elegant gold, cream, and blue pattern. The shirt was fully unbuttoned and grazed the tops of her bare thighs, which were spread wide apart in her sultry pose.

Sharon finished off her outfit with a pair of yellow stiletto heels embellished with crystal jewels at the pointed toes.

She perched on the arm of a plush sofa with her feet on the ground several feet away from one another. One hand draped casually between her legs, and she tousled her short, blond bob with the other.

Sharon tilted her head back and gazed straight at the camera with a radiant expression.

The star from Basic Instinct and Ratched accessorized with a few chunky bands on her right hand and a slender gold chain, which draped across her decolletage and disappeared into her cleavage.

A huge framed poster of Marilyn Monroe entwined in white sheets and embracing a pillow hung on the wall behind her.

Sharon’s 2.3 million Instagram followers loved the update, which garnered over 24,000 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded. It also received an outpouring of support in the comments section, from nearly 1,000 celebrities and fans alike. The notable list of fellow actors and models included, but was not limited to, Sharon Osbourne, Naomi Campbell, Alek Wek, Debra Messing, Janelle Monae, and Debi Mazar.

Numerous comments were in the form of affectionate emoji; most popular in this instance seemed to be the flame symbol.

“Always the most fascinating and beautiful woman in the room,” declared mesmerizing Burlesque siren Dita Von Teese.

“Absolute beauty,” observed magazine editor Stellene Volandes.

“No way are you 62. What!” another fan exclaimed.

“You are a goddess,” remarked a fourth person.