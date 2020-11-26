Qimmah Russo Flaunts Chiseled Figure In Scanty Yellow Top And Blue Panties

Fitness guru Qimmah Russo had a Thanksgiving surprise for her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 26, when she shared a revealing new video of herself.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was recorded outdoors for the footage, which featured some electronic music in the background. Qimmah stole the show as she positioned herself in the center of the frame and struck a sexy pose.

At the beginning of the video, the model walked slightly to her right as the front of her body faced the camera. She then leaned against a wooden wall as she bent her right leg. She adjusted her locks and rested her right hand on her inner thigh before grabbing on her bottoms. Toward the end of the clip, she smiled widely, emitting a happy vibe while she looked away from the camera.

Qimmah’s long, highlighted blond hair was styled pin-straight as it fell around her back and shoulders. Her short nails were perfectly manicured and finished with a light nude polish.

The social media starlet sported a skimpy yellow sports bra with several straps that criss-crossed over her chest and went over her shoulders. The plunging garment left little to the imagination as it gave way to a massive view of cleavage. Further on show was the model’s chiseled midriff, as the number barely reached below her chest.

She teamed the top with matching sky-blue bottoms that called attention to her curvy hips and pert derriere. She finished the look off with white sneakers and accessorized with just a naval piercing.

In the post’s caption, she wished her multitude of followers a happy Thanksgiving. She also credited the video to Blak Atlantic, a digital creator.

The sizzling footage was uploaded just three hours ago and has already amassed more than 17,000 likes and 52,000 plays, proving to be quite popular with Qimmah’s following. Additionally, more than 320 fans vocalized their support in the comments section, complimenting the model on her killer physique, good looks, and choice of attire.

“Damn you look strong girl,” one user commented, following their words with a string of fire and heart-eye emoji.

“She’s my crush hands down, I’ve never had a crush till now,” a second fan chimed in, adding three anchor emoji at the end of their sentence.

“You gave us all something for turkey day,” a third admirer gushed.

“This woman looks phenomenal,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Qimmah often shares sizzling content on her Instagram feed. Just yesterday, she uploaded two images in which she rocked a tiny metallic silver bikini that flaunted her famous form.