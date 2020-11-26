Fox Nation Host Tomi Lahren Blows Thanksgiving Kiss From Her Childhood Bed

Tomi gave a peek at her nightwear and her bedroom.

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren shared a Thanksgiving message with her followers on November 25, which was filmed from her childhood bed. The outspoken TV personality took to Instagram stories the night before the holiday to confirm she’d made it back safely, giving fans a peek at her room as she spread the holiday love with a kiss.

The video was shot selfie style and showed Tomi in her nightwear. She wore what appeared to be an oversized black T-shirt as she sat up in bed with her bottom half covered by her black-and-white sheets.

Tomi had her voluminous long blond hair slightly messy and in a heavy side part. As she got ready to sleep, she showed off her natural beauty, including her blemish-free skin, which was illuminated by her table lamp.

“I’ve made it back home to South Dakota, back… in my childhood room,” she said as she spun the camera around to give her 1.9 million followers a look at her room.

She showed off the four-poster bed with sheer white drapes she was sitting in and had a small silver TV opposite her with a comforter folded up at the bottom of the sheets.

It was dark outside the window, which was covered by a net curtain.

“It’s good to be home. It’s good to be with family. I hope that you all are with your family and if you’re not I hope that, you know, you have a big old conservative family that loves you,” the 28-year-old conservative political commentator added.

“God bless you all.”

Tomi closed out the message by putting her hand to her mouth and blowing a kiss.

Tomi previously teased that she was heading to South Dakota for the holidays on the social media site over the weekend. She posted a throwback photo of herself in the snow on November 22, which can be seen here.

“Dreaming of a white Thanksgiving back home in the FREE state of South Dakota where the air is clean, spaces are open,” she captioned the photo and also, once again, voiced her support for President Trump.

Her latest update came shortly after she stunned fans on social media last week when she posed in a black-and-white checkered miniskirt, skintight top, white blazer, and knee-high boots next to NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki in front of a car.

“Glad there is still a few sports out there unafraid to PROUDLY support law enforcement!” she captioned the photo.