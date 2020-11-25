Kinsey Wolanski Strikes Sultry Pose In Fringed Bikini

Kinsey Wolanski tantalized her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, November 25, when she treated them to a couple of smoldering photos. The Instagram model rocked an interesting bikini that did her curves nothing but favors, much to the delight of her legion of fans.

Wolanski — who rose to popularity after she ran across the field wearing a skimpy swimsuit during the 2019 Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham — posed by a swimming pool surrounded by tropical vegetation. According to the geotag, she was at Hotel Makanda by the Sea, a boutique hotel in Quepos, Costa Rica.

In the first, Wolanski sat with her legs kicked to the same side as she took one hand to her face. In the second, she outstretched her legs in the same direction, using a large vase for support.

She sizzled in a stylish two-piece bathing suit made from a stringy material that created a fringed effect all throughout. The triangle top included a gold detail across the cups. The matching bottoms also had the same detail down the front.

Wolanski wore her blond hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves that fell over her shoulders.

Wolanski paired the picture with an inspiring message. She encouraged her followers to be the energy they wish to attract.

Her fans didn’t need much time to start reacting to the post. Within the first hour, it has garnered more than 70,000 likes and over 430 comments. They flocked to the comments section to shower Wolanski with compliments, praising her beauty, sex appeal and location. Many of them used the opportunity to engage with her.

“My best love was chocolate. Then you came around,” one of her followers raved.

“@kinsey travel safely and you look stunning in your new post,” another user chimed in.

“A BOMB just exploded [two heart exclamation marks] A pretty one,” replied a third admirer.

“[W]here was your favorite place you’ve traveled? big fan btw,” asked a fourth fan, and Wolanski responded that, so far, Iceland tops the list.

Wolanski is well known among her fans for her swimsuit posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted another image last week that captured her poolside at the same location as today’s photo. She had her back to the viewer while sporting a yellow two-piece with thong bottoms that highlighted her tight buns. It had thin strings that tied into bows on the sides, which she wore high. The top had a thick band that wrapped around her back.