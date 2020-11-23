Madison Reed Stuns In Semi-Sheer White Lace Bustier & Short Black Leather Shorts While In Texas

Madison shared a Texas-appropriate greeting with her fans.

On Saturday, November 21, Madison Grace Reed spiced up her fans’ Instagram feeds by showing off the leather and lace look that she wore during a visit to the Lone Star State.

In her caption, the 24-year-old fashion influencer wished her followers a happy weekend in an “appropriate” Texan manner by referring to them as “y’all.” However, instead of showing off her cowgirl style, she posed in a look that appeared to be partially inspired by intimate apparel. She rocked a white bustier crafted out of semi-sheer floral lace. The garment featured boning that accentuated her svelte figure, while its lined, structured cups enhanced the shape of her perky chest. The neckline dipped down in a sweetheart shape, and it was trimmed with a small ruffle. She tagged the Australian label Lioness to reveal where she got the alluring top.

Madison’s contrasting bottoms were a pair of short black leather shorts with a high waist and a snug fit. To combat the fall chill, she wore a camel-colored coat over the skimpier pieces of her outfit. The oversize jacket had a large notched lapel and a hemline that hit right at the top of the thigh. Madison left the garment’s large buttons unfastened to provide a better look at the rest of her stylish ensemble.

The model’s chic footwear was a pair of black leather ankle boots by Tony Bianco. The shoes had square toes and tall, skinny heels.

She accessorized with a few gold necklaces and dark sunglasses with a squared-off, cat-eye silhouette. Her blond hair was parted down the center and styled in soft waves that spilled over her shoulders and chest. They were flying up in the air a bit, as her photo was an action shot.

Madison stood on a sidewalk in front of a brick building with a rusted, weathered door. She struck a playful pose by lifting up her right knee to balance on one foot while extending the corresponding arm behind her. She twisted her torso toward the camera and raised her left arm up. Meanwhile, she flashed a beaming smile at the camera.

Her Texas photo op received a lot of love in the form of over 17,000 likes and more than 300 messages from her adoring fans. One of them came from her sister, Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice.

“Cutieee,” she wrote, adding a black heart and face with cowboy hat emoji.

“Oh Hey Maddy you look fantastic like always. Wishing you a good day Ms Sunshine,” read a message from a fan.

“Such a cute pose,” wrote another admirer.

“LOVE this look Maddy,” a fourth person chimed in.

