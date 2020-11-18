Stefflon Don Puts On A Leggy Display In Shirt Dress

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The British rapper loves to reinvent her image and knows how to keep her followers talking.

The “Can’t Let You Go” hitmaker stunned in a gray shirt dress that featured buttons going up the middle. The item of clothing had long sleeves and fell above her upper thigh. Steff paired the outfit with white high heels, which gave her some extra height. She opted for a handbag of the same color with gold chain straps and rocked acrylic nails that were decorated with polish. Steff accessorized with rings, a necklace, earrings, and stylish shades. She is known for sporting different hairstyles and styled her blond and brunette hair up in a ponytail, leaving the front down to frame her face.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Steff was captured from head-to-toe fairly side-on. She gazed over her shoulder with a pouty expression and looked directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Steff placed one hand on her hip and continued to pucker up her lips.

In the third and final frame, she was snapped from a different angle while raising one hand to her forehead.

In the tags, Steff credited designer Coach for her bag. On her Instagram story, she informed fans that she had created a playlist for the brand on Spotify.

For her caption, Steff implied she was overseas as she said she was “bringing holiday vibes,” adding the Ghana flag emoji.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 136,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“Steff you’re killing it right now, keep grinding,” one user wrote.

“Love that dress!! Especially that it has sleeves!” another person shared.

“You look like Jlo at first gaze! Fire,” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“Your beautiful face is hurting me,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Steff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she soaked up the sun in a black swimsuit that featured netted detailing over the midriff area. The entertainer teamed the look with a large straw sun hat and went barefoot for the occasion. Steff is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos on her left arm, upper thigh, and foot