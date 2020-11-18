Alison Brie Shows Off Her ‘French Girl Energy’ In Super-Short Lace Mini Dress

Alison wore the revealing designer piece for an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

On the Netflix series GLOW, Alison Brie played a wrestler whose persona was a Russian villain named “Zoya the Destroya,” but she compared herself to a “French girl” in an Instagram post that she shared on Tuesday.

Alison, 37, was pictured showing a lot of leg in a mini dress designed by Yves Saint Laurent. The garment featured an exquisite black floral lace overlay. The top piece was partially see-through, but the dress included flesh-colored lining to make it less revealing.

The number boasted a single-sleeve design with an asymmetrical neckline. The neck and the bottom hem were trimmed with dainty scalloped eyelash lace for a classic, romantic look. The left side was embellished with two statement-making satin bows.

The dress hugged Alison’s slender figure in all the right places, showing off her curves and tiny waist. The skirt was super short, so her athletic thighs stole the spotlight. She wore a pair of sheer black Fogal tights underneath the garment, and she finished her look with a pair of black Jimmy Choo high heels. The shoes featured pointed toes, thin ankle straps, and sinuous strands of crystals on top of the foot.

Alison kept her bling understated. Her only jewelry was a few rings and a gem-encrusted ear cuff. A tag indicated that the pieces were designed by jeweler Ana Khouri. She wore her long brunette hair styled in a wavy ponytail that was slightly raised in the front.

Alison credited hairstylist Clariss Anya Rubenstein for her flirty updo and makeup artist Molly Greenwald for her beauty look. She also tagged fashion stylist Erin Walsh.

The BoJack Horseman star shared three photos of her stunning look, all of which were taken inside the Jimmy Kimmel Live! green room. In her caption, she revealed that she had been tested for COVID-19 ahead of her Tuesday night appearance on the talk show.

Alison’s look received a lot of love from her Instagram followers, including her Horse Girl co-star Debby Ryan. The actress described her fellow Netflix star as a “smoke show” in response to her post, adding a heart-eye emoji to her comment.

“Hi um yeah ok right so I’m gonna need to talk to you outside for a second bro,” wrote her GLOW co-star Jackie Tohn in the comments section.

“Too gorgeous to handle honestly,” read a message from a fan.

“Most beautiful woman in the world,” declared another admirer.

Alison’s slideshow also earned garnered over 167,000 likes from her followers.