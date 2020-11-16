Lyna Perez Flaunts Insane Curves In Bang Energy Top And Miniskirt

American bombshell Lyna Perez sent plenty of pulses racing on Sunday, November 15, when she shared a very sexy new video of herself with her 5.7 million Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old social media influencer was recorded outdoors for the video clip, which was paired to some upbeat house music. Lyna took center stage as she switched between numerous movements that displayed her curvy figure from all angles.

In the beginning of the clip, she stood up straight with the front of her body facing the camera as she grabbed on her locks. The footage then showed her from her backside as she walked away from the lens and hopped into a luxurious sports car. In the vehicle, which looked to be a Lamborghini, she sipped on a Bang Energy drink then drove off.

Throughout the clip, she flipped her hair and smiled widely, emitting a flirtatious energy. She parted her long highlighted hair in the middle and styled it in large, glamorous waves that fell around her back and shoulders.

Lyna’s busty assets were on show in a scanty and vibrant Bang Energy top that featured two two thin straps that went over her shoulders and criss-crossed in the back. The garment’s low-cut cups exposed an ample amount of cleavage, and its several cut-outs drew attention to her slim core. She combined the number with a flowing black miniskirt that displayed her pert booty. The high-rise skirt also highlighted her curvy hips.

Lyna completed the look with white athletic sneakers.

She engaged with her fans in the caption, asking them about their car preferences. She then promoted Bang Energy, tagging the Instagram handles of both the company and their CEO.

The smoking-hot video quickly grew in popularity among social media users, accumulating more than 92,000 views and 25,000 likes in less than six hours after going live. Furthermore, nearly 1,000 fans complimented Lyna in the comments section on her famous physique, her stunning looks, and her minuscule ensemble.

“My face literally brightens up whenever your new post notification pops up on my phone’s screen,” one user wrote, following their kind words with a red-heart, sparkle, and heart-eye emoji.

“Very beautiful girl,” a second fan added.

“Are you trying to kill all of us with your insane beauty and hotness,” a third admirer wanted to know.

“SO beautiful, you look good in that car mami,” a fourth individual proclaimed, filling their comment with red-heart emoji.

The beauty has posted plenty of daring content to Instagram, especially this past week. On November 12, She uploaded a smoking-hot image that displayed her in an impossibly tiny bikini while at the beach.