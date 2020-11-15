Jewel, 46, Goes Pantsless In Tie-Dye Top While Enjoying Nature

Jewel accessorized with a trendy hat.

Jewel, 46, showed off her poetic side with her latest Instagram photo, and piqued the interest of her adoring followers in the process.

Jewel — who is known for hit songs such as “Foolish Games,” “Who Will Save Your Soul,” and “You Were Meant For Me,” — showed some skin as she drew attention to her outfit. She revealed that her shirt was one she created in a collaboration for her fans.

In the photo, Jewel opted to go pantsless as she rocked an oversize blue tie-dye top. The shirt boasted short sleeves that showed off her arms, and fit loosely around her chest and midsection. The garment featured a short hemline that fell high over her thighs and accentuated her long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a trendy brown wide-brimmed hat on her head.

Jewel stood outdoors for the shot, as she appeared to be enjoying some time in nature. She had her legs apart and both arms hanging at her sides while she tilted her head upward and wore a bright smile on her face.

In the background, tons of green foliage was visible. The bright blue sky could be seen peeking through the tree branches as she soaked up some of the sunshine.

In the caption of the post, Jewel told her fans where they could buy the tie-dye top. She also shared a poem about living with love and grace.

Her long, blond hair was mostly covered. However, the golden locks could be seen spilling out of the hat and cascading down her back in loose strands.

Jewel’s 263,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 6,300 times within the first 48 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also left over 120 messages in the comments section during that time.

“Thank you these words are very personally meaningful as I subscribe to this philosophy on life truly and dally through meditation and prayer,” one follower stated.

“You help me remember who I am!!! Jewel your music saved me when I was little. I have the most vivid memories of riding by bike with my Walkman listening to your cassette tape!!” another wrote.

“I needed to read that today. I’m struggling. Your words have been a part of my life for more than half of my life. Pieces of You got me through high school. Thank you,” a third person stated.

“Still the most beautiful soul,” a fourth user gushed.

It appears that Jewel still shares a very deep connection with many of her fans to this day, as is evident on social media.