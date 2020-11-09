‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Flaunts Curves In Tight Denim & Plunging Bra

Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram to share a hot new shot that showed off her bombshell curves. The sultry new post was added to her feed on November 9, and it was a far cry from her ordinary social media uploads.

The image captured the mother of four posed in front of a floor-length mirror. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Bantam, Connecticut. The image was snapped at Kailyn’s back, but the reflection of her front side could be seen. She faced her chest toward the mirror, averting her gaze off-camera as she wore a huge smile on her face. The reality star staggered her feet slightly and grabbed the waistband of her jeans with both hands.

Kailyn went for a sexy look that perfectly highlighted her curvaceous physique. On her upper-half, she sported a black bra with thin straps that left her tatted arms well on display. It also boasted a scooping neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage. The bottom of the bra had a logo band that was tight on her ribs and appeared to push up her chest even further.

She teamed the look with a pair of curve-hugging denim. The garment had a high waistband that stretched over her navel, highlighting her hourglass silhouette and leaving her abs on display. The fabric clung tightly to Kailyn’s shapely thighs, and she wore them rolled near her ankles. The jeans were decorated with a row of buttons down Kailyn’s crotch, drawing further attention to her bombshell lower-half.

She styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part and added loose, sexy waves. Her tresses spilled messily over her back and shoulders, grazing her chest on the way down. In the caption, Kailyn noted that she was showing off her “curves. stretch marks. cellulite.” The Teen Mom 2 star also made sure to tag her photographer, Hannah Rachael, for snapping the sexy shot, and she also tagged her makeup artist.

It comes as no surprise that fans have been loving the smoking hot snap so far. Within a matter of minutes, more than 32,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the update, and 570-plus flocked to the comments section to express their love.

“Girl, how did you have 4 kids and no stretch marks… I had one and boom, stretch mark city! You look great girl,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Stunning. Embrace it girl. You could wear a bag and look beautiful,” another follower raved.

“You are absolutely beautiful Kail!!” a third chimed in alongside a trio of flames.

“You are beautiful. Inside and out!” one more added.