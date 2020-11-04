Valerie Cossette Gives Off Oriental Vibes In A Dragon Bodysuit That Shows Off Her Curves

Canadian model Valerie Cossette charmed fans with an oriental look in her latest Instagram update, courtesy of Fashion Nova. The brand ambassador poured her incredible figure into a black bodysuit that accentuated all of her bombshell curves, which was adorned with a massive Chinese dragon sprawling from one side of the chest down to her hip.

The eye-catching print was a fiery-red color that popped out against the dark backdrop. It had a glossy appearance that gave it even more prominence, while also putting emphasis on Valerie’s taut midsection and perky chest.

The bodysuit fit her like a glove, clinging to every inch of her sculpted body. It had long, fitted sleeved that accentuated her slender arms and featured skimpy shorts that skimmed her thighs. Despite its discrete, jewel neckline, which hid her décolletage entirely, the skintight number did nothing but favors for her buxom physique. It made for a tastefully seductive display of her voluptuous assets, teasing her neck tattoo.

Valerie coupled the look with an elegant hairstyle, pulling up her raven tresses into a tight bun. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, accentuating her beautiful features. The stunner added some bling with a set of massive silver hoop earrings. She further accessorized with a pastel-blue manicure.

The sizzling brunette posed in bed for the captivating upload. She was sitting atop a dark, patterned comforter with one leg folded in front of her body. She rested her hand on her ankle, showing off her long nails and the sparkling ring on her finger. Her other leg dangled down the side of the bed, giving fans a peek at the tattoo on Valerie’s thigh. The photo cut off just below the knee, spotlighting her hourglass frame.

The snapshot captured a glimpse of the model’s bedroom, showing a black lampshade and a large mirror. A couple of houseplants in golden vases added a splash of color to the stylish interior.

In her caption, Valerie called attention to the lavish print of her attire with a dragon emoji. She also made sure to tag the brand that provided the outfit, adding a second tag on the photo itself.

The upload proved very popular with her over 2.1 million followers, reeling in close to 53,000 likes overnight. Many of her online admirers and fellow models, such as Vicky Aisha, Laura Amy, and Nina Serebrova, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“You look so beautiful as an oriental babe!!! Love it!!!” wrote one person.

“Indescribable beauty, unimaginable elegance, it looks perfect on you,” penned another Instagram user. “Your face is the best picture ever drawn,” they added.

“I can look at your pictures all day and night and fall in love with you again and again… You’re one hell of a woman,” raved a third devotee.

“Love the hair up an beautiful neckline,” chimed in a fourth fan, leaving a heart emoji. “Dragons are always awesome.”