Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Hourglass Silhouette In A Black Crop Top & Skirt With Daring Thigh-High Slits

Stassie slayed in the chic Fashion Nova ensemble.

Stassie Karanikolaou proved yet again that she can dress to impress. The star showed off her chic fashion sense and flawless figure in a hot new addition to her Instagram feed on Thursday.

In the snap, Stassie stood on a short staircase at the entryway of her luxurious home. The camera was positioned at a distance, capturing a full-length look at the 23-year-old as she posed in the middle of the stairs and grasped the metal railing next to her with one hand. She tilted her head to the side as the moment was snapped and wore a sensual expression on her face as she closed her eyes in a blissful manner, all the while looking smoking hot in a stylish ensemble from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The BFF of Kylie Jenner stunned as she showcased her hourglass silhouette in a black crop top-and-skirt combo that complimented her gorgeous glow. Her top boasted a bandeau style and fit snugly around her chest, highlighting her voluptuous chest. It cut off just below her bust, offering an ample look at her toned midsection while its thin spaghetti straps showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

Stassie also sported a black maxi skirt in the snap that took her look to the next level. The slinky number featured a high-rise waistband that clung tightly to the model’s torso, accentuating her tiny waist and flat tummy before flowing loosely down to her ankles. It had two high-cut slits on either side that brought a sexy and edgy element to the look. The daring openings reached all the way up to the top of Stassie’s thighs, exposing her derriere and sculpted legs nearly in their entirety, as well as a peek at her new hip tattoo.

The beauty completed her look with a pair of strappy black stilettos that further elongated her lean legs, and added a gold bangle bracelet for a hint of bling. She also left her dark locks down for the evening, styling them in a sleek middle part and loose waves.

As per usual, Stassie’s latest social media appearance proved to be a huge hit with her adoring fans. It has amassed nearly 680,000 likes within 15 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Gorgeous queen,” one person wrote.

“In love with your classy looks,” quipped another fan.

“You are a sexy, sexy woman,” a third follower praised.

“A fashion icon,” added a fourth admirer.

Stassie brought the heat earlier this week in another coordinated ensemble that was even more risque. The star took to her account on Tuesday to show off her ample assets in a set of neon pink lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand that left little to the imagination. The racy ensemble was yet another fan-favorite, racking up more than 692,000 likes to date.