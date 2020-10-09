Katy Perry Shows Off Slim Waist In Cow-Print Outfit For ‘American Idol’ Return Six Weeks After Giving Birth

Miranda Kerr was a fan of Katy's look.

Katy Perry revealed that she has something in common with the animal inspiration for the black-and-white ensemble that she rocked for her first day back on the American Idol set. She’s currently producing a lot of milk, just like the cattle whose hides her outfit paid tribute to.

On Thursday night, the 35-year-old “Smile” songstress took to Instagram to show off her custom Christian Siriano creation. The new mom joked that what fans didn’t get to see was her “pumping breaks” as she modeled the look. Her entire ensemble was crafted out of white material with inky black splotches, similar to the spots on Holstein milk cows. She sported a top with dramatic puff sleeves and a frilly peplum hem. The garment was fitted at the waist to emphasize her midsection’s slim shape, while princess seams provided a better fit at the bust. The square neckline had a subtle scoop, and it was trimmed with white piping. A long, floor-length train trailed down from the back of the top.

Katy’s matching pants had a classic tapered silhouette. She also wore a pair of fingerless gloves, a hat with a wide brim, and a pair of pointy-toe pumps. Each piece featured the same cow-print pattern as her apparel. She even rocked a pair of oval statement earrings that coordinated with the rest of her look.

Katy’s chin-length bob was styled in sculpted curls for an old Hollywood look. her fingernails were painted the same pink color as a cow’s udder. Her slideshow included three photos of her modeling her look and a snapshot that was taken on the American Idol set. She was joined by her fellow judges: Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest, and Luke Bryan. Her final slide was a picture of a cow in a pasture.

Katy’s playful post-partum look was a hit with her Instagram followers, and model Miranda Kerr was one of the thousands who flocked to the comments section to respond to her post. Miranda was once married to Katy’s fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, and the couple share one child together, 9-year-old son Flynn.

“Omg you’re amazing! Love you,” Miranda wrote.

Other commenters took inspiration from Katy’s cow puns, and many fans praised her post-baby bounce-back. She and Orlando welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, just six weeks ago.

“According to my COWculations this is a FULL CALF extra hot double foam SERVE,” said her makeup artist, Michael Anthony.

“Drop the workout routine omg,” read another message.

“Cruella MooVille,” a fourth admirer quipped.

As reported by The Inquisitr, American Idol resumed filming on October 5 with a number of COVID-19 protocols in place to protect the judges, contestants, and production crew.