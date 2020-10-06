Natasha Oakley Sizzles In A White Bikini While Hanging Out In Her ‘Natural Habitat’

Natasha Oakley thrilled many of her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, October 6, with her latest post. The Australian influencer, model and CEO took to the photo-sharing app to upload a new photo that captured her soaking up the sun in a stylish bikini that did her body nothing but favors.

The photo captured Oakley on her back on the wooden deck of a boat. The picture showed the dark green ocean in the background, as well as a strip of sand with dense vegetation and rocks. According to the geotag, Oakley was enjoying a beach in Australia.

Her feet were propped up, showing off her toned quads and long silhouette. Oakley also arched her back, emphasizing her slender midriff while making her booty pop. She turned her head toward the camera as she smiled widely. With one hand, she touched her loose blond hair.

Oakley wore a white two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her tan complexion. The top featured an underwire and low-cut cups that showcased her cleavage. Thin, adjustable straps stretched over her shoulders.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms whose V-shaped front showed off her tight lower stomach and slim waist. As Oakley revealed via the tag, her suit was from Monday Swimwear, the brand she launched with her friend and fellow model Devin Brugman in 2014.

She accessorized her look with a wide-brimmed straw hat, which rested next to her face, a pair of black sunglasses and a gold bracelet.

Oakley teased her admirers in the caption, noting that she was photographed here in her “natural habitat.”

Her fans wasted no time in sharing their reaction to the picture. Within four hours, it has attracted more than 12,200 likes and over 70 comments. They took to the comments section to compliment Oakley on her outfit, beauty and location.

“Looking very at home,” one user wrote.

“sun goddess or bikini queen,” replied another one of her fans.

“[Y]ou are just so beautiful through and through!” a third admirer raved.

“Baaattchhhh ugh love her life,” chimed in another fan.

On Monday, Oakley posted another image to announce that Monday Swimwear launched a new collection featuring a Baby Pink color in honor of breast cancer month, as The Inquisitr has written. She shared that the brand will donate 15 percent of sales from this line to nonprofits that research treatments and a possible cure for the disease. The picture was a selfie in which she wore just a white bathrobe. She was in a bathroom with her hair and makeup done.