Former WWE Star Eva Marie Flaunts Thick Thighs & Bountiful Booty In Leopard-Print Bikini In Bali

Natalie “Eva Marie” Coyle – who rose to fame during her stint as a professional wrestler on WWE – took to Instagram in the final hours of Monday, October 5 to flaunt her incredible backside. The fitness model showed off her cheeky side in a revealing two-piece swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

The athlete delighted her 4.4 million followers with a throwback photo to a time when she still sported purple hair. Those who follow her know that she now rocks a bright pink mane. In her caption, she promoted her latest booty builder program.

Eva Marie’s fans loved the offering and gave her some positive feedback, declarations of love, and heady compliments. The provocative photo has already accumulated more than 39,000 likes in the short time since she posted it.

“Good golly Ms. Molly…. you had this woman scared of that peach booty!” an inspired fan showed their appreciation.

“Fantastic shot! You look so breathtakingly beautiful, hot, and mesmerizing from head to toe in your bikini!” raved another follower who added fire and heart emoji to underscore their feelings.

A third Instagram user referenced the geotag on the pic. According to it, she was in Bali, Indonesia at the time that the photograph was taken.

“I stood on that same bridge at the rice fields!” they enthused about the place.

The scenery was spectacular. Eva Marie and her husband, Jonathan Coyle stood hand-in-hand on a bridge that appeared to be made from bamboo. They shared an intimate moment surrounded by nature. Jonathan seemed to be riveted by his wife’s beauty, while she pouted her lips and looked at his broad shoulders. In the background, palm trees, and steep green banks created a lush, verdant environment.

Eva Marie enjoyed the tropical environment and stripped down to the bare essentials. Clad in a leopard-print bikini, the superstar showed off her wild side. She put her curvaceous and bountiful derriere on display as the high-cut bottoms revealed plenty of skin. Eva Marie also showcased her thick thighs and muscular calves in the smoking hot pic.

The wrestler braided her mane and allowed her tresses to cascade down her back and shoulders in a rather fierce hairdo. Her other accessories included mules and aviator sunglasses.

As for her husband, he wore a black sleeveless vest that off his impressive back and shoulder muscles. Jonathan teamed the top with a simple pair of shorts that showcased his strong calves. He accessorized with a peak cap, dark shades, and sneakers.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Eva Marie flaunted her chiseled midsection in a recent post. She wore a skimpy sports bra that put her washboard abs on display.