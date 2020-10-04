Carrie Underwood Looks Flawless In A Polka-Dotted Top While Posing With Mike Fisher: ‘He’s Still My Boyfriend’

The country singer celebrated National Boyfriend Day with a sweet snap of her and her forever beau.

Carrie Underwood has been married to her hubby Mike Fisher for 10 years, but that didn’t stop her from celebrating her man on National Boyfriend Day. The singer honored her forever beau with a sweet Instagram snap on Saturday that has since earned nothing but love from her adoring fans.

Carrie and Mike stood close to each other in the snap, wrapping their arms around each other as they flashed huge smiles to the camera. They posed in what appeared to be a large sunroom with walls made up of windows, all of which were open to reveal a gorgeous view of the mountains and cloudy sky outside.

The image appeared to have been captured recently, as the couple were both clad in chic ensembles that were appropriate for the chillier fall temperatures. Carrie looked flawless in a lightweight rust-colored sweater that was covered in black polka dots. It appeared to be a wrap-style top, as one side was layered over the other, creating a v-neckline that offered a glimpse at the star’s bronzed decolletage. The number fit snugly over her body and highlighted her trim waist, while a thick, flattering seam along its sleeve drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders.

The 37-year-old teamed her trendy top with a dainty pendant necklace to give her outfit a bit of bling. She also styled her platinum locks in a deep part and beachy waves that fell perfectly to frame her face and stunning beauty.

Meanwhile, Mike went casual as well in a blue striped crew neck sweater. The recently retired hockey player sported a thick layer of stubble on his face and styled his dark hair in a slicked-back fashion as he posed with his lady love.

Fans went wild for the loved-up display between the country singer and her man, awarding the post more than 500,000 likes within 13 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to flood the pair with compliments.

“Love that! Always date your spouse. Keeps it fresh,” one person wrote.

“You guys are made for each other,” quipped another fan.

“Such a beautiful couple! It’s wonderful to see a successful marriage in these crazy times in this crazy business. God bless you both!” a third user responded.

“Awe so sweet. You two are the cutest,” added a fourth admirer.

Carrie and Mike certainly seem like the epitome of couple goals. Last month, the 40-year-old former Nashville Predator gushed over his wife after she won entertainer of the year at the ACM Awards. They also still enjoy plenty of date nights after 10 years of marriage, and even workout together.