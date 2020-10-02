Sarah Houchens Flaunts Her Gym-Honed Curves In A Sporty Blue Bikini

Fitness babe Sarah Houchens treated her followers to another racy Instagram photo on Friday morning. The model flaunted her insane curves as she told her fans in the caption of the post about the importance of a good mindset.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a sporty blue bikini. The teeny top fit tightly around her chest and boasted a low-cut neckline to expose her cleavage. The thin straps also showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high over her curvy hips and hugged her slender waist tightly. The garment also accentuated her muscular thighs while showcasing her flat tummy and rock-hard abs.

Sarah posed with her hip pushed out and her legs slightly apart. She arched her back a bit as she grabbed onto her top with one hand and ran her fingers through her hair with the other. She tilted her head and gave a sultry stare into the lens.

In the background of the pic, a sandy beach could be seen as the ocean and a rock formation behind her were blurred. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

She wore her long, blond hair pushed off of her forehead. The locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back.

Sarah’s over 1 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,000 times within the first 47 minutes. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 80 remarks on the snap during that time.

“That’s how killer body looks like,” one follower declared.

“Well my opinion is, ‘you’re smokin’ Lol” remarked another.

“You look amazing,” a third social media user gushed.

“An angel who falls in love and passionate I love your eyes and your lips are beautiful a true goddess that enhances the vision of your admirers,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flaunting her fantastic physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen posing in sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight workout gear for her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a ruffled purple bikini with thong bottoms to flash her muscular booty. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 16,000 likes and over 300 comments.