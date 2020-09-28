Anna Mingazova Flashes Her Incredible Curves Wearing A Strapless Black Bikini & Backwards Hat

Russian smokeshow Anna Mingazova took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a stunning new photo with her adoring fans. The model flashed her incredible curves as she hit the beach.

In the sexy snap, Anna looked smoking hot as she opted for a teeny black bikini. The strapless top showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her slender waist as the accentuated her lean thighs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also in full view for the shot. She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers, a bracelet on her wrist and a black backwards hat on her head.

Anna posed with her hip pushed out and one knee bent. She placed one hand on her thigh as the other held a coconut drink. She pulled her shoulders back and wore a flirty smirk on her face as she soaked up some sun.

In the background, some gorgeous palm trees and a white sand beach could be seen. Some outdoor furniture was also visible. She geotagged her location as Cleopatra Beach.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in full waves that fell down her back and tumbled over one shoulders.

Anna’s 619,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the photo by clicking the like button more than 30,000 times in just under 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 800 messages.

“Gansta with the cap on the wrong way,” one follower wrote.

“You look very beautiful Anne,” declared another.

“You are really fascinating, fabulous,” a third social media user gushed.

“I just let a deep sigh looking at your picture. Just drop dead gorgeous. He’s a lucky man whoever he is,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her flawless physique in her online uploads. She’s often spotted sporting sexy bathing suits, skimpy dresses, and tiny tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in another strapless bikini while enjoying a sunny day in the sand. That post also proved to be a popular one among her admirers. To date, it has raked in more than 26,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.