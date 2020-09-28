Melissa Gorga, 41, Stuns In Skintight White Dress With A Thigh-High Slit To Share Big News

The reality star stunned in a new Instagram upload.

Melissa Gorga stunned in a skintight midi dress in three gorgeous new photos shared to Instagram over the weekend. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star flaunted her curves as she announced she’s a Godmother and introduced the world to her new Godson, Nicky.

The Sunday, September 27, upload showed her holding the youngster on his christening day. In the first photo, the mom of three flashed a big smile as she held up the little boy for the camera. He was dressed in an all-white outfit as they stood in front of a brick wall with doors either side that appeared to be the entrance to a church.

The slinky square neck ensemble was from her New Jersey boutique, called Envy, and showed off her tanned décolletage with a gold trim around the edges. It perfectly highlighted her uber toned body, revealing her muscular arms and part of her leg with a thigh-high slit.

Melissa, 41, looked years younger than her age and had her long, dark hair curled and down. She accessorized with a nameplate necklace, large hoop earrings, and a gold watch. The star sported strappy open toe silver heels.

In the second photo, she gave fans a look at her flawless figure from the side as she adorably lifted her Godson above her head.

The final picture showed Melissa holding on to Nicky with his fellow godparent Mike Masco, a Meteorologist at FOX 29 Philadelphia.

Melissa told her 2.1 million followers that she couldn’t be happier to be a Godmother in the caption. She said she would love Nicky “forever” alongside the hashtags #nicholasryan and #nickyb.

Plenty of fans shared sweet messages in the comments section.

“Omg! Your dress!!!!!! You look amazing!!!” one person wrote with three red hearts.

“Wow you look amazing,” another said with a praising hands emoji.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

“Damn woman! You get better looking as you get older,” a third told Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law.

“She is goals. like there’s no other way to put it. i’m obsessed,” another wrote with a heart eye emoji.

The upload has received more than 78,500 likes so far.

Melissa’s no stranger to showing off all her hard work in the gym on social media. She recently wowed her followers in a plunging skintight gold dress earlier this month.

She posed in front of a plain beige background for two photos as she put her jaw dropping curves on show.

“Nice Italian girl,” Melissa captioned the post, adding the reality show’s hashtag, #rhonj.