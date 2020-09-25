Madison Pettis Stuns In Skimpy Bikini While In The Shower, ‘Wash, Rinse, Repeat’

Madison Pettis stuns in new Instagram snap.

Madison Pettis has stunned her 3.8 million Instagram followers once again by sharing another revealing snap. The former Disney Channel star took to the social media platform to upload three photos of herself wearing a skimpy bikini while standing in the shower.

In the slide series, the 22-year-old showed off plenty of skin in a two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her fit physique. The blue and white garment appeared to have a cloud print all over that seemed to accentuate her fabulous complexion. The bikini top featured halter ties that were wrapped around her neck and additional ties that hung down the middle of her back. The steamy pictures did not reveal her full frontside, but the cups of the suit looked triangular-shaped as they clung to her full bosom.

The bathing suit bottoms were held on by thin strings that were tied high onto her petite hips. The front was barely visible, however, the backside was clearly seen in the second pic. Her cheeky derrière peeked out from the tiny garment. Water streamed from the shower as it seemed to soak her frontside. She stared directly into the camera lens with a sultry look on her face.

The first snapshot saw Madison standing in the shower stall for a side view of her slim body. Her head was turned toward the camera with her arms raised up and her hands resting on the top of her head. Her long wavy locks were wet and hanging down her back. One of Madison’s toned legs was bent in front of her.

The second and final photo was another side view of the Corey in the House actress as she posed in the stall. This time she was leaning her head slightly backwards with her eyes closed. One hand was touching her hair and the one arm was bent just a little. She also had large hoop earrings dangling from her ears.

Madison’s Instagram followers couldn’t seem to believe how grown up she has become since her days on the Disney Channel. They were quick to point out how gorgeous she looked in the series of photos. This post was met with plenty of heart and fire emojis from her fans, as well as positive comments.

“This post could end the pandemic,” one person remarked.

“Your a goddess,” said another follower.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third follower described.

Madison is no stranger to showing off her assets in pictures. Earlier this month she posted a few sexy poses as she modeled black lacy lingerie that featured a thong and garter skirt. Her fans went wild with those as well.