Sierra Skye Sizzles In A Lacy Pink Lingerie Set

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a lacy pink lingerie set. The photo was taken in the backyard patio area where she has captured many of her steamy shots. Lush green grass and a wall bordered with greenery and large trees was visible in the background, and she perched on the arm of an outdoor wicker couch. The couches were topped with pale blue pillows and cream-colored cushions, and a large outdoor umbrella provided shade in the space.

Sierra rocked a set from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The top she wore was a bralette with delicate lace cups, as well as a scalloped trim along the cups that added a feminine flair to the piece. Thin hot pink straps stretched over her shoulders, and a horizontal band went along the bottom of the bralette cups, around her back, for added support.

Her slender arms were on full display in the look, as was her flat stomach, which she accentuated by adding a minimalist belly button ring. She paired the sexy top with matching underwear that incorporated the same bold hue and sexy fabric. Her bronzed skin peeked through the semi-sheer lacy panels along the edges of the bottoms, and a horizontal band wrapped around her waist and dipped low on her stomach.

She added a few additional accessories to finish off the look, including a pair of earrings and a chunky chain necklace. Her blond locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest and back in tousled waves. She rested one hand on the couch armrest behind her and brought the other to her head, placing it atop her silky tresses as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 11,500 likes within 26 minutes, including a like from reality television star Vinny Guadagnino. The post also racked up 130 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Such a beauty,” one follower commented, including a trio of heart eyes emoji and flame emoji in the remark.

“Speechless!” another chimed in, struck silent by her beauty.

“Smoking hot!!” a third fan remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra showed off her bombshell body in a skimpy string bikini that left little to the imagination. She perched in the driver’s seat of a car and showcased her curves in a patterned bikini paired with a few bracelets and hoop earrings. Her blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun, and in the caption, she discussed a fitness program she recently launched.