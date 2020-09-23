Hailey Clauson Rocks Bullet Bra Bodysuit To Reveal She Is The New Face Of Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fragrance

Hailey Clauson took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 23, to share with her 562,000 followers that she is the new face of Jean Paul Gaultier’s Classique fragrance. The Sports Illustrated alum posted a snapshot of the campaign, which showed her in a daring vintage bodysuit that flattered her classic beauty and killer body.

The photo captured Clauson striking a sexy pose against a black backdrop. She was in a three-quarter stance while leaning her torso forward and kicking her head back. She smiled brightly, drawing attention to her face and striking red lipstick that reinforced the 1950s vibe of the shoot. She placed the front hand on her waist and allowed the other to rest on her thigh.

Clauson rocked a one-piece white and cream bodysuit. The bodice included an interwoven pattern across the front that ran from top to bottom. The chest piece had bullet cups, which were the star of the outfit, and medium straps that stretched over her shoulders. A bit of nude sheer fabric hugged her hips.

Clauson styled hair blond hair in a middle part and down in soft waves that completed the vintage aesthetics.

In addition to the announcement, Clauson also noted in the caption that being the face of fragrance has been one of her dreams since she started modeling 12 years ago. She went on to thank the people involved in the shoot and her agency, Ford Models.

The post quickly drew the attention of her fans. Within the first hour, it gas garnered more than 2,400 likes and upwards of 60 comments. Unsurprisingly, many of her admirers took to the comments section to congratulate Clauson on her achievement, while others also included their admiration for the iconic French designer.

“Effffing bombshelllll,” one user raved.

“Yay! Congrats HayHay!!!” replied another user.

“Congrats Hailey [three growing heart emoji]. JPG is an icon and has always been edgy since when he was a young upstart to now. His fragrance lines are part of that provocative tradition,” a third fan added.

“Congratulations, I saw the commercial and I knew it was you, I love it!” added a fourth admirer.

Clauson often posts professional shots to her Instagram feed, many of which feature her in swimsuits and other skimpy attire. As previously written by The Inquisitr, she recently posted a stunning black-and-white photo of herself sitting against a blank wall. She wore a black bikini top that featured itty-bitty triangles, putting plenty of cleavage and underboob on display. She paired it with light-washed jean pants. Her legs were crossed in front of her as she wrapped her arms around her knees.