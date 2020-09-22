Dasha Mart Flaunts Insane Flexibility While Doing The Splits In Pink Shorts

Dasha Mart drove many of her nearly 2 million Instagram followers wild on Tuesday, September 22, with her most recent post. The Russian model took to the popular social media platform to upload a smoldering snapshot in which she showed off her insane flexibility by performing the splits.

In the photo, Mart was shown from the back as she posed against a colorful hot pink and yellow structure in Miami, Florida, according to the geotag. Her left foot was on the ground as she rested the opposite against a low metal gate, creating a near perfect diagonal line with her legs. Mart used both hands to hold onto the gate, deepening the stretch in her legs.

Mart wore a pink set that matched her surroundings. On her lower body, she rocked a pair of tiny shorts with a thick waistband that rose to her mid-back. They were made from a thin, stretchy fabric that clung to her hips and quads, outlining her tight booty. She had on a matching top with thin, adjustable straps that stretched over her shoulders.

She also sported a pair of bright white sneakers while accessorizing her look with a bucket hat in a similar shade of pink. Mart’s honey blond hair was styled down in perfect strands that fell against her back.

Dasha paired the snapshot with a lengthy caption written in Russian. According to Google Translate, she listed a few of the common mistakes people make when learning how to do the splits, including lack of warm-up, painful stretching and irregular training.

The post has attracted more than 15,600 likes and upwards of 265 comments. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Mart, while praising her beauty and skills.

“You’re amazing!!!! Are you real or a dream???????” one user raved.

“Amazing lady, great post, great job,” replied another one, including a series of emoji after the words.

“Very nice and very interesting [red rose] [fire] perfect,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I want to be like you,” added a fourth user.

Last week, Mart gave her fans another treat when she shared a three-part slideshow of herself hanging out poolside, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. For the first, she faced the camera while taking her hands to her head. The second featured her with her back to the photographer, putting her derriere front and center. The last one showed her kneeling on a lounge chair. She sported a two-piece bathing suit featuring a white and blue swirl print.