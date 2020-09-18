Joanna Chimonides Rocks A Tight, See-Through Dress On Instagram: ‘Much-Needed Break Away’

British model and TV personality Joanna Chimonides took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 18, and treated her almost 700,000 followers to a set of hot snapshots.

In the pics, Joanna rocked a see-through, printed dress which showed off a glimpse of her white undergarments. The outfit boasted brown-and-orange floral print, a sleeveless design, and a short length.

Joanna wore her highlighted tresses in a sleek, high ponytail, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a dedicate pendant which rested at the base of her throat. She also wore an assortment of rings and a pretty silver bracelet in one of her wrists. Joanna ramped up the glam by having her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a deep-red polish.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured “somewhere hot.” The shoot took place indoors, seemingly in a restaurant as a lot of tables and chairs could be seen in the background.

The hottie, who became famous after participating in the popular TV series, Love Island, shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, Joanna sat on a chair and rested her elbow on its back. She sat in a cross-legged position and lifted her chin while gazing straight at the lens. Joanna also parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second image, she perched on the chair with her backside turned toward the camera. She placed a hand on her thigh and once again parted her lips.

In the caption, Joanna wrote that she badly needed a vacation, adding a purple heart emoji. Within eight hours, the pic amassed more than 21,000 likes. In addition, several of Joanna’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared about a hundred comments in which they praised her beautiful looks and sensual sense of style.

“Oh my god, you are too pretty for words,” one of her fans commented, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji.

“You look absolutely beautiful!” another user chimed in.

“It’s hot anywhere you go, gorgeous!” a third follower wrote.

“Enjoy every second! You deserve a break!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “mesmerizing eyes,” “how cute,” and “elegant,” to let Joanna know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular followers, many other models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the snaps, including Elma Pazar, Jessica Gale, Demi Jones, Maura Higgins, and Natalia Zoppa.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, on September 11, Joanna shared another steamy photograph in which she rocked a tight, light-blue dress that perfectly hugged her curves. To date, the post has amassed more than 30,000 likes.