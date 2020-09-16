Tamera Mowry-Housley Rocks A Striped Swimsuit To Ride An Inflatable Unicorn

Tamera stunned in her swimwear.

Tamera Mowry-Housley showed off her flawless figure on Instagram this week as she floated around a swimming pool on a giant inflatable unicorn. The former Sister, Sister and Twitches actress shared the snap on Tuesday, September 15, as she had some fun in the sun to make the most of the last few days of summer.

Tamera rocked a pink and white vertically striped one-piece with thicker straps over both shoulders. The swimsuit perfectly highlighted her curves as she showed off her toned arms and décolletage. She flashed a big smile with her right arm in the air and her head tilted slightly upward.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s twin sister looked happy and healthy and let her natural beauty do all the talking as her skin glowed in the natural sunlight. She posed in front of several palm tress and a clear blue sky with a sun lounger and umbrella to her left.

Tamera accessorized with stud earrings and two bracelets on her right wrist.

Her feet dangled in the water as she straddled the floatie, which had a long yellow and white horn with a rainbow mane and tail. She joked in the caption that she stole the pool toy from her 5-year-old daughter Ariah and revealed that it was a present for her from her brother, Tavior Mowry.

Plenty of her 8 million followers shared praise for the 42-year-old mom of two in the comments section.

“Blessing my our eyes with your beautiful glow,” one person wrote with a heart eye emoji.

“Basking in God’s blessings,” another commented.

“You aren’t a mother until you’ve stolen at least one thing meant for your child,” another joked with two sideways crying laughing emoji.

“Tam tam, you look so happy. Blessings,” a fourth comment read.

The upload has received close to 51,000 likes and more than 313 comments.

Tamera definitely seems to be making good on her promise to spend more time with her family, as she announced back in July that she would be leaving her role as a co-host on the daytime talk show The Real in order to be with her children, Ariah, and 7-year-old Aden.

She said in a statement that she was looking “forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

The talk show announced in August that actress and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais will join Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, and Jeannie Mai in her place.