Genesis Lopez Goes Topless In Nude Bikini Bottoms For Risqué New Instagram Post

Genesis Lopez just shared a risqué post today with her 4.8 million Instagram followers. The Miami-based model treated fans to a smoking-hot snapshot of herself as she posed topless and wore nothing but a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms.

The saucy snap showed Genesis posing poolside. She sat on the edge of the pool with one knee bent, and her other leg straightened. As she ditched her top, she held a single leaf over her chest — big enough to cover her voluptuous breasts. Her other arm was raised to the back of her head, holding her hair in place. Her face was down, and her eyes closed as the photographer took the shot. Lush greenery, a sun bed, and a bamboo fence surrounding the area comprised her background.

Genesis opted to go topless and only wore a pair of nude bikini bottoms. The garment boasted a tiny piece of fabric that covered her modesty. The waistline was pretty low-cut that it displayed plenty of skin around her toned midsection. Its high leg cuts helped elongate her lean legs. Viewers could not help but gush over her taut stomach and chiseled abs. From her angle, the side of her pert booty was seen in the shot.

The influencer’s brunette locks were wet from swimming. Her tresses were untied, and its long strands cascaded over her right shoulder.

In the caption, Genesis greeted her followers. She also asked them a question about the desired result that they want to achieve in the current week. To make it less boring to read, she added relevant emoji in the post.

Genesis also revealed that her bathing suit was from a brand called Bare Swimwear by tagging the brand in the picture.

In less than 24 hours of being published on the social media platform, the newest addition to her page gained more than 44,400 likes and 470 comments. A lot of her avid admirers dived into the comments section and wrote compliments. Most of them raved over her insanely sexy body, while some others praised her beauty and flawless skin.

“I think God took his own sweet time to create such a beautiful woman like you,” gushed an admirer.

“When someone asks me what happiness is to me, I’ll just keep quiet and simply show that person your pictures,” wrote another fan.

“When I see you, I just forget what I should be doing. You are such a beautiful distraction,” added a third follower, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“My goal is to look at all the amazing pics you post!” a fourth Instagram user commented.