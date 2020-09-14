Ashley Roberts Celebrates Her Birthday In Leopard-Print String Bikini

Ashley Roberts, who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls, took to Instagram to update fans with a new pic of herself on her birthday. The “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” hitmaker is no stranger to posing in swimwear and made no exception on her big day.

Roberts stunned in a leopard-print bikini top that displayed her toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms that were tied-up around her waist with black string. The entertainer styled her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down with a middle part and looked to be living her best life.

Robers, who is currently a showbiz presenter on Heart FM’s breakfast show alongside Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, posed in front of colorful floral wallpaper. She held a phone to her ear and looked directly at the camera lens with a care-free mouth open expression. The singer was snapped side-on with one leg pushed forward. Roberts was captured between two plants in an indoor location.

For her caption, she expressed that it is 30 degrees as well as her birthday. Roberts thanked those that had sent her lovely messages and put the hashtag “VirgoSeason.”

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 16,200 likes and over 480 comments, proving to be very popular with her 594,000 followers.

“Happy birthday my dear fellow Virgo sista!! I wish you a wonderful day! Sending you all the love on this special day!” one user wrote.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world, you look absolutely sensational sweetheart,” another person shared.

“Happy birthday you complete beaut. Happy to share the legendary Virgo status with you. Have a great day xx,” remarked a third fan.

“Happy birthday, have an amazing day. Here’s to many more blessed birthdays,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Roberts was born on September 14, 1981, in Phoenix, AZ. She turned 39 years old and is listed as the 13th most popular singer at that age.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Roberts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sizzled in a light purple bikini top that featured a pattern across it. The former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant went barefoot for the occasion and was captured lying down on a large rock in front of the sea. Roberts covered her eyes with stylish white sunglasses and showed off a couple of the small tattoos inked on her body.