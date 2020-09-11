Claudia Alende Shows Off Her Perfect Physique In A Black Bikini Top And White Shorts

Brazilian model Claudia Alende took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 11, and treated her 9.2 million fans to a very hot, skin-baring snapshot.

In the pic, Claudia, who rose to fame after being likened to Hollywood star Megan Fox, rocked a black bikini top which featured a plunging neckline. It also included buckled straps which boasted silver eyelets. The tiny garment flaunted a glimpse of cleavage while also drawing attention to her taut stomach.

Claudia teamed the risqué top with a pair of white shorts which showed off her toned thighs.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. The clear blue sky, some bushes, and wooden fences could be seen in the background.

To pose, Claudia perched on a bamboo chair. She rested her elbow on the back of the chair, tilted her head and rested her face on her back of her hand. The hottie slightly puckered her lips and gazed straight at the camera.

In the caption, Claudia added a motivational statement and urged her fans to chase their goals and pursue their dreams.

Within five hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 51,000 likes. In addition, many of Claudia’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 330 messages in which they praised her beautiful looks and sexy body.

“Wow!! Absolutely stunning! How can you always look so perfect?” one of her fans commented.

“You are absolutely gorgeous!! I really wish to make you mine someday,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, how are you getting hotter and hotter with the passage of time? What’s the secret? You’re the goddess of beauty and sensuality,” a third admirer remarked.

“Very beautiful view and a beautiful girl!!! A good photo, taken against the background of an evening sunset,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “dopeness,” ” simply amazing,” and “queen,” to let Claudia know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Janice Joostema, Jessica Killings, Kristina Levina, and Nethania Vieira.

Claudia often wows her legions of admirers with her sexy photographs and videos. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she shared an IGTV video in which she was featured trying on different miniskirts to show off her amazing figure and sense of style. The video proved to be popular as it has racked up more than 50,000 likes and 370-plus comments.