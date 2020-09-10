Jenna Johnson Shares ‘Sweaty, Smiley’ Photo In The ‘DWTS’ Studio

Jenna Johnson shared what she referred to as a “sweaty, smiley” photo in a Dancing with the Stars rehearsal studio at the conclusion of her first practice with her as-yet-to-be revealed celebrity partner. The couple will make their debut when the show airs its first episode of Season 29 on Monday, September 14.

In the snap, Jenna sat on the floor of a dance studio where an oversized graphic of the name of the ABC competition series was stenciled atop a brick wall directly behind her. It featured dark gray letters. The bottom of the wall had a stark, black trim. These design features complimented the light wood floor.

The brick wall provided a dynamic backdrop for Jenna, who appeared small as she sat on the ground with her back against the graphic at the end of what she explained was her first late-night rehearsal.

At the time, only she and her partner were reportedly in the studio. The photograph was taken, per her caption, in the evening after Jenna and her partner worked on their routine.

In the image, Jenna wore tight black leggings and a cropped top, which exposed part of her stomach. Over that, she donned a blue denim jacket that had a polka dot pattern atop the shoulders and chest. On her feet, she wore tan sandals. Her toes were pointed in the pic, a traditional dancer’s position.

Jenna smiled for her celebrity photographer. Her dark hair was worn loose down her back. It was tied up atop the crown of her head with what appeared to be a light-colored ponytail holder.

This season, Jenna will be joined by one of the following celebrities who will take to the ballroom floor in their attempt to win a mirrorball trophy. These men are football superstar Vernon Davis, singer Nelly, Desperate Housewives heartthrob Jesse Metcalf, Catfish host Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, Olympic skater Johnny Weir, and basketball legend Charles Oakley.

In the caption, Jenna asked her followers which of the above competitors did they think she would be paired with. Four men’s names seemed to be repeated over and over again.

“Nelly, oh please say you will be paired with Nelly,” wished one follower.

“I’m so freaking excited, I think it’s Nev and I’m so ready to support you for the mirror ball!” guessed a second fan.

“In her most recent story it sounds like Johnny laughing,” commented a third Instagram user.

“I bet it’s AJ from Backstreet Boys,” wrote a fourth follower.