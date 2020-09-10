Qimmah Russo Flexes As She Flaunts Her Muscular Back And Enviable Booty In Skintight Workout Gear

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo showed off her muscular physique for her 1.6 million Instagram followers in her latest video post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 9, showed her flexing her muscles as she asked her followers to do the same.

“Tag me in your flex video,” she exclaimed using all capital letters in the caption.

The model wore a light blue bodysuit that tightly hugged her sculpted form. Standing with her back to the camera, her perfectly toned booty was on display. As she adjusted the straps on her workout attire and flexed her arms, more of her muscular shoulders and back could be seen. It also appeared that she had just finished working out, as sweat could be seen soaked into her outfit as well as glistening on her back.

As the clip began, Qimmah stepped away from the camera before adjusting her clothing. Her dark curls were slicked back into a ponytail and she pulled it over one shoulder. Flicking her hair back, she got ready to show the definition in her muscles before deciding her locks would get in the way and pulled them over her shoulder once more. She then flexed, revealing not only her incredible biceps but the well-defined muscles in her back as well. Qimmah then drew her arms down to her sides and relaxed, wiggling her shoulders from side to side as she did so.

The fitness guru stood on top of fake grass. In the background, some decorative graffiti could be seen below a darker wall, and a small bench was also present.

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the clip had already amassed a whopping 71,800 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“Game TIGHT,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“I got your Back,” a fan joked.

“Baby got back!!!” stated another user.

“Got this on repeat,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her admirers simply opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. Considering the subject matter, the muscly arm one was in great demand. However, the heart, kissing, and fire emoji were also very popular.

Qimmah often shares workout clips to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she showed off her incredible core strength while she concentrated on working her glutes.